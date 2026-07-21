FIFA to investigate World Cup final post-match brawl

Leandro Paredes and Lisandro Martinez clash with Spain's Gavi after the match. PHOTO | REUTERS

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

World soccer's governing body FIFA has appointed a disciplinary and ethics ​prosecutor to investigate the post-match brawl ‌that erupted after Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in a chaotic World Cup ​final.

Tensions boiled over after Spain secured ​their second World Cup title courtesy ⁠of an extra-time winner from winger ​Ferran Torres.

Argentina had already been reduced ​to 10 men in the 93rd minute of normal time when Enzo Fernandez was sent ​off for a second yellow ​card.

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At the final whistle, Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes ‌clashed ⁠with several Spanish players, including defender Eric Garcia and midfielder Gavi, triggering a broader brawl between the two sets of ​players.

The teams ​exchanged ⁠shoves and had to be physically separated, with Argentina coach ​Lionel Scaloni trying to calm ​down ⁠the players at the end of the ill-tempered encounter.

No timeframe was given for ⁠the ​conclusion of the investigation.                            

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