Land officer killed over suspected land dispute in Kilombero, Tanzania

Morogoro. Police in Morogoro Region have launched investigations into the killing of Kilombero District Land Officer Zakaria Malika, who was attacked and killed at his residence in the Ifakara area on Sunday night.

A statement issued by the Morogoro Regional Police Commander, ACP Andrew Kantimbo, says Mr Malika, 57, was killed at around 8:30 pm at Kapolo CCM sub-village, Kibaoni Ward, in Kilombero District.

Police said the officer was attacked by unidentified individuals while at his home, with preliminary findings indicating that sharp objects were used during the assault.

The attack resulted in injuries on different parts of the deceased’s body, leading to his death, with police saying they continued with efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Land dispute motive

Preliminary investigations have since pointed to a possible link between the killing and a long-standing land dispute involving the deceased and some individuals known to him.

"The initial investigations suggest that the motive behind the killing is a long-standing land dispute between the deceased and some of his associates," police said.

Following the findings, police confirmed that two suspects had been arrested and were being questioned as investigators worked to determine their possible involvement in the incident.

Slain Kilombero district land officer Zakaria Malika,57. PHOTO | COURTESY

While the two suspects remain in custody, police said investigations were continuing to identify other individuals who may have participated in the attack and establish the full motive behind the killing.

The incident has renewed concerns over the increasing use of violence in resolving land-related conflicts, prompting authorities to remind citizens to use legal channels when addressing disputes.

Morogoro regional police chief urged members of the public to seek assistance from relevant authorities and courts instead of taking the law into their own hands.