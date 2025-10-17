OPUS launches prestigious award for promising entrepreneurs

A new global award launches today to recognise the world’s most promising early-stage entrepreneurs, giving founders who are leading companies that are under four years old and pre-Series A, a stage to celebrate their critical work.

The Investec Early-Stage Entrepreneur of the Year Awards (“The Investec Easies”), powered by OPUS, are the first awards designed to spotlight founders at the very beginning of their journey. At a time when 305 million businesses are formed each year but few breakthroughs, The Investec Easies are designed to uncover the boldest ideas before scale or exit.

In partnership with Investec Wealth C Investment International, and Endava, the publicly listed technology services giant, The Investec Easies launch with the weight of institutions that shape both capital and innovation worldwide.

The Investec Easies winners will be decided by a combination of public votes and an international panel spanning capital, culture and entrepreneurship.

Judges include Maxine Gray (Head of Strategy and Implementation, Investec Wealth C Investment International), Lyndon Subroyen (Group Chief Digital C Technology Officer, Investec), Alastair Lukies CBE (Chief Engagement Officer at Endava), Kristen McLeod CBE (Chief Strategy Officer of British Business Bank), Imtiaz Patel (former CEO of MultiChoice Group), Erin Platts (CEO of Octopus Ventures), and iconic innovator Marc Porat (Founder of General Magic).

For the first time, winners will join the OPUS Delegation to Davos, breaking open the gates of a forum where decisions about the future of technology, climate and society are made.

Prizes include a £10,000 cash prize, access to The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos, a stage usually reserved for corporates, unicorn founders, and world leaders, and bespoke growth support from OPUS and partners.

This combination of capital, access and visibility gives founders tools that are rarely available at such an early stage, positioning them to scale their impact globally.

Sam Tidswell-Norrish, Founder G Chair of OPUS, said:

“Founders at this stage often work in the shadows. Across an uneven playing field, it is conviction without the spotlight that drives them. The Investec Easies reward the audacity to begin, not just the ability to scale. Everyone talks about unicorns and billion-dollar rounds, but every story starts with a leap of courage: the idea scribbled on a napkin, the risky quit from a stable job, the first late-night coding session. Those leaps are rarely recognised, yet they are the beating heart of entrepreneurship. With The Investec Easies, we want to celebrate those sparks of possibility, because they are where the future is born.”

Joubert Hay, Chief Executive Officer of Investec Wealth & Investment International,

said:

“Investec is rooted in entrepreneurship, within how we think, operate and in our commitment to our clients - many of whom are established entrepreneurs. We believe in the value of being deeply invested in the next generation of entrepreneurs who are the lifeblood of economic health. By sponsoring these awards we bring our international growth strategy and the prosperity of potential clients together. By developing and nurturing early-stage entrepreneurship, we are investing in driving sustainable economic growth in the geographies where we operate.”

Four categories of which will be contested are ImpactESEY – change that outlasts the founder, ConsumerESEY – brands people believe in, not just buy, TechnologyESEY – technology the world doesn’t yet know it needs as well as FemaleFounder ESEY – women building on their own terms

Kristen McLeod CBE, Chief Strategy Officer of the British Business Bank, said “Backing early founders is about far more than capital. We need to build networks where talent and ideas can thrive. Too often, brilliant entrepreneurs are overlooked simply because they don’t yet have scale or don’t fit the ‘typical’ founder mold.

That’s a loss for all of us. What excites me about The Investec Easies is that they surface those voices early, connect them to the right partners, and give them a platform. That access has a ripple effect: it creates stronger communities, inspires the next generation, and unlocks growth that is more inclusive and resilient. That’s why we’re proud to be part of this.”

Alastair Lukies CBE, Chief Engagement Officer at Endava, said“The Easies are the first awards of their kind - shining a light on founders at the very start, when courage matters most. At Endava, we’ve always believed technology should unlock possibility and empower the bold to build what’s next.

That’s why supporting the Easies feels like serendipity: their mission and ours are perfectly aligned. Together, we’re backing the visionaries whose ideas will shape the future.”

Applications are now open to founder-led companies that are under founder years old and pre-Series A. The deadline to apply is 5th November 2025. A shortlist will be published in November, with winners announced in December and the final cohort joining the OPUS Delegation to Davos in January 2026.