Kibamba residents appeal for improved roads, reliable water Supply

Dar es Salaam. Residents of Kibamba Constituency have voiced their frustrations over the persistent shortage of clean water and poor road infrastructure, urging candidates to push the agendas after the upcoming elections.

Speaking during a campaign rally for Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) parliamentary candidate, Ms Angellah Kairuki, held on Sunday, residents of Msigani and Mbezi wards said they have endured years of hardship due to a lack of essential services.

“For many years, we have struggled with poor roads and a shortage of water. We are asking the government, through Ms Kairuki, to help us get proper roads and reliable water supply because we’ve been deprived of these basic services for too long,” said Zainabu Hassan of Msigani.

Ms Hassan added that both opposition and ruling party leaders have made numerous promises in the past, but little has changed.

“All we are asking now is for whoever is elected to deliver on those promises,” she said, stressing the importance of reliable roads, especially during the rainy season when most areas become impassable.

A resident of Mbezi Ward, Mr Joseph Mwakalinga, expressed confidence in Kairuki’s integrity and leadership track record.

“We have seen how she performed while serving in government. I believe that once she get elected, Kibamba will make significant progress,” she said.

In her campaign, Ms Kairuki acknowledged that while the government has accomplished a lot, some challenges persist. She pledged to work tirelessly to ensure an increased budget allocation for road construction and water supply once elected.

“I have visited every neighbourhood to listen to residents’ concerns. The major issues are poor roads, land disputes, lack of water, and inadequate market infrastructure. As a parliamentary candidate, I am determined to ensure these challenges are addressed,” she said.

Ms Kairuki has also promised to launch the “Kairuki Cup”, a youth football tournament aimed at identifying and nurturing young sporting talent across Kibamba.

Former Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Ms Shamsa Mwangunga, commended Ms Kairuki for her dedication and described her as a hardworking and patriotic leader.