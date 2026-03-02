Outgoing EAC chief lauds Tanzania’s role in integration

Dar es Salaam. East African Community (EAC) secretary-general Veronica Nduva has commended Tanzania for its steadfast commitment to advancing regional integration and development.

“Tanzania remains a strong champion of cooperation, playing a vital role in promoting economic growth and unity among EAC partner states,” she said.

Ms Nduva praised President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her close cooperation and support during her tenure. She described the President as a leader deeply committed to the Community’s development and as someone who values women’s leadership.

“President Hassan's leadership has reinforced momentum toward advancing the EAC integration agenda for the benefit of East African citizens,” Ms Nduva added, thanking her for the facilitation and support extended during her time in Tanzania.

With her term expected to conclude in April 2026, Ms Nduva’s visit served as a farewell courtesy call, highlighting the importance of strong collaboration between Tanzania, as host country and the EAC Secretariat.

President Hassan reaffirmed Tanzania’s role as a key stakeholder in regional development and pledged continued support for initiatives aimed at improving citizens’ livelihoods.

“These include facilitating trade among partner states, strengthening economic cooperation, combating climate change and advancing other priority areas,” she said, congratulating Ms Nduva on her contribution to enhancing trade within the Community.

She noted that Tanzania is amending the Customs Union Protocol to operationalize the Trade Remedies Committee before submitting the revised framework to the EAC Secretary General.

The President also emphasized the importance of adhering to the Community’s Constitution and rotational principles when appointing a new Secretary General, affirming Tanzania’s support for the appointee.

Discussions also covered final preparations for the EAC Heads of State Summit scheduled for March 7, 2026, in Arusha.

“I reaffirm Tanzania’s readiness to ensure the summit is successfully held by providing full cooperation and an enabling environment,” she said.