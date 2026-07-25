Over 20 opposition figures, Udom lecturer face terrorism charges in Tanzania

Dar/Upcountry. More than 20 members of the opposition party Chadema, have been arraigned before courts in different regions and charged with terrorism and economic sabotage offences.

Among those charged are four university students in Mbeya, several Chadema members in Mwanza and a lecturer from the University of Dodoma (Udom), who has also been charged with terrorism-related offences in Dodoma.

The four students, all facing non-bailable terrorism charges, are Noah Mwalwange, 23, a resident of Isange and a student at the Mbeya University of Science and Technology (Must); Gwamaka Mboka, 28; Rojazi Mpwani, 21; and Augustino Wasinyo, 25, all students at the Catholic University of Mbeya (CUoM).

The four appeared before Mbeya District Court Magistrate Paul Rupia on Thursday, July 23, 2026, where they were jointly charged with participating in terrorist activities.

The prosecution alleges that they committed the offence contrary to Sections 4(1), 4(2), 4(3)(c) and 31(d) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (Chapter 19, Revised Edition 2023), read together with Paragraph 24 of the First Schedule and Sections 57(1) and 61(2) of the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act (Chapter 200, Revised Edition 2023).

According to the charge sheet, the alleged offence was committed on July 4, 2026, in the Mafiati area of Mbeya City.

The students are accused of encouraging members of the public in Mafiati to engage in terrorist acts involving extensive destruction of property with the intention of intimidating citizens of the United Republic of Tanzania.

In a separate case, Mr Jasiri Mwasumbi, 29, a resident of Kalombe and a driver by profession, was also arraigned before the same court, before Magistrate Tedy Mlimba, on the same charge of participating in terrorist activities.

Mr Mwasumbi is alleged to have committed the offence on July 5, 2026, in Kalombe, where prosecutors claim he mobilised people to carry out terrorist acts by encouraging attacks on police officers in Mbeya Region with the intention of causing death or serious injury to intimidate the public.

Defence lawyer Philipo Mwakilima told The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi that the four students and the driver were arraigned and formally charged in the evening after he had already left the court premises.

He said both cases have been adjourned to August 6, 2026, for mention.

Mwanza cases

In a separate development, 23 accused persons appeared before the Mwanza Resident Magistrate's Court in two separate cases involving allegations of participating in meetings or discussions intended to facilitate terrorist activities.

Some of the accused are Chadema leaders. Their cases were read before Mwanza Resident Magistrate and Deputy Registrar Erick Marley.

In the first case, No. 16379/2026, 13 accused persons from Ilemela District are charged with committing the alleged offence between June 25 and July 7, 2026.

They are Alphaxadi Nyamwaga, Fantson Mpango, Abely Mwesa, Hassan Said, Emmanuel Wambura, Adam Idd, Damas Sadock, Petro Mabula, Abdul Kagwidi, Devid Mashaka, Philipo Masatu, Edward Mikindo and Emmanuel Doto.

The second case, No. 16375/2026, involves 10 accused persons from Nyamagana District, who are alleged to have held similar meetings between July 4 and July 7, 2026, in the Igoma area.

They are Deus Masalago, Mohamed Tosha, Fabian Nguvumali, Samweli Mtani, Samweli Kobell, Julius Makonga, Fanuel Lutana, Philipp Kulwa, Philipp Shipuluko and Hamis Mnyimvua.

According to the prosecution, the accused held the meetings with the intention of planning terrorist acts, including setting fire to government and privately owned buildings.

All the accused were remanded in custody because the Resident Magistrate's Court lacks jurisdiction to hear terrorism cases.

Their matters have been scheduled for mention on August 6, 2026.

Speaking outside the court, defence lawyer Erick Mutta said the accused had been held in custody for nearly a month before being brought before the court on Thursday.

He said they were not granted bail because the court has no jurisdiction over terrorism cases and the offences are non-bailable.

According to Chadema Victoria Zone Secretary Zacharia Obadi, eight of the 23 accused are party leaders serving at branch and ward levels in Nyamagana and Ilemela districts.

Chadema's Director of Legal Affairs and Human Rights, Mr Gaston Garubindi, said that, so far, 27 party leaders and members from Mwanza and Mbeya regions have been arraigned on terrorism-related charges.

"Although others continue to be held at police stations in Dar es Salaam, Iringa and Shinyanga, these 31 have already been brought before the courts and charged with terrorism offences," he said.

"There are four being held in Dar es Salaam, three in Iringa and seven in Kishapu District, Shinyanga Region," he added.

Mr Garubindi said the party's legal team is continuing efforts to ensure that the detained leaders and members secure bail where legally possible.

Udom lecturer charged

In another development, University of Dodoma (Udom) lecturer Melkisedek Kaijage was arraigned before the Dodoma Resident Magistrate's Court after being held in police custody in Dodoma Region for 15 days.

Mr Kaijage appeared in court on Thursday, July 23, 2026, before Resident Magistrate Zabibu Mpangule, where he was charged with economic sabotage and terrorism. The case was adjourned until August 5, 2026, for mention.

He was arrested on July 8, 2026, over allegations that he mobilised members of the public to participate in demonstrations that had been planned for July 7, 2026, during the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), commonly known as Sabasaba.

On July 23, 2026, the lecturer, who had been detained at Chang'ombe Police Station in Dodoma, was brought before the court to answer the charges.

He is charged under Sections 4(1), 4(2)(a) and 4(3)(c) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (Chapter 19, Revised Edition 2023), read together with Paragraph 24 of the First Schedule and Sections 57(1) and 61(2) of the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act (Chapter 200).

The prosecution alleges that on July 3, 2026, at the University of Dodoma, Mr Kaijage committed a terrorist act contrary to the laws of Tanzania.

According to the Republic, he threatened to set fire to public buildings and police residential houses within the United Republic of Tanzania with the intention of intimidating the public.