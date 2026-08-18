Parliament reschedules sitting for national Maulid Day

Dar es Salaam. The National Assembly’s fourth sitting has been postponed to Wednesday, August 26, 2026, to accommodate the Maulid public holiday announced by the National Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata).

A statement released on Monday, August 17, 2026, by the Parliamentary Communication and Public Education Unit noted that the schedule adjustment allows Muslims and the wider public to participate in the national celebrations hosted in Dar es Salaam.

“Under the motion moved by Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba on June 26, 2026, the fourth sitting of the 13th Parliament was slated to commence on Tuesday, August 25, 2026,” the release detailed.

“Following Bakwata's announcement declaring Tuesday, August 25, 2026, as the Maulid holiday, Speaker of the National Assembly, invoking Standing Order 35 (4) and (5) of the Parliamentary Standing Orders, 2025, informs Members of Parliament and the public that the sitting will now begin on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at 9:00 am,” adds the document.

Bakwata Secretary General Nuhu Mruma confirmed that national Maulid prayers will take place on the night of August 24 at the Mnazi Mmoja Grounds in Dar es Salaam.