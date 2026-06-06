PM Nchemba backs plan to split Iringa District for better services delivery

Iringa. Residents of Maperamengi Village have raised concerns over persistent transport challenges that hinder access to administrative and social services due to the area’s geographical location.

Speaking on the matter on Friday, June 6, 2026, Migoli Ward Councillor, Ms Fatuma Moge, said residents are forced to cross the Mtera Dam by boat in order to access ward services, with some spending nights on the way before reaching the council headquarters at Ihemi.

“We would like the village to be transferred to Bahi District in Dodoma Region so that residents can access services closer to their area,” said Ms Moge.

She added that during the harvest season, residents are compelled to transport their sesame produce to Bahi District instead of Iringa because of the difficulties involved in crossing the dam, which is also known for dangerous crocodiles.

Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, supported the proposal to divide Iringa District Council and establish the Isimani Council to bring services closer to the people.

He said the geographical nature of the area requires the government to improve access to essential services by reducing travelling distances and transport costs for residents.

The premier also directed all local government officials across the country to ensure they provide services fairly and without discrimination.

Speaking during his tour of Isimani Constituency in Iringa District on Friday, June 6, 2026, Dr Nchemba, said some public servants spend too much time on their mobile phones instead of attending to citizens waiting for services.

At the same time, Isimani Constituency Member of Parliament, Ms Emmanuela Mtatifikolo, appealed to the Prime Minister to expedite the process of dividing Iringa District and establishing the Isimani Council to improve service delivery for residents.