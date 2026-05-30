Mwigulu orders review of deputy mayor, council leadership elections

Dodoma. Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, has directed the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office – Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG) to amend the law governing the election of Deputy Mayors and Vice-Chairpersons of district councils.

Dr Mwigulu said the current electoral arrangement does not give leaders sufficient time to focus on service delivery, as they are often preoccupied with political competition and preparations for the next elections.

He made the remarks on Saturday, May 30, 2026, while addressing residents in Manyoni District during the launch of a Sh28 billion water project targeting 28 towns.

“The current system makes leaders constantly think about elections instead of serving the people. Even those in office spend more time preparing for the next contest than delivering services,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that in some cases, political supporters expect leaders to advance specific interests once elected, a situation he said undermines accountability and service delivery.

He directed the PMO-RALG minister to review and amend the law to ensure the election process for Deputy Mayors and Vice-Chairpersons does not interfere with development priorities.

Dr Mwigulu also said he would continue defending citizens’ rights without fear, despite criticism from some groups, adding that those engaged in wrongdoing would be held accountable.

Drawing a biblical analogy, he likened his stance to the story of David and Goliath, saying he would confront challenges facing the public regardless of opposition.

He further warned against corruption and abuse of office, directing that former finance and accounting officials allegedly implicated in embezzlement cases involving Sh500 million be traced, arrested and required to repay the funds.

“Do not release them until the Sh500 million is recovered. Those who fail to understand the seriousness of the law will face action. We must end theft, negligence and abuse of public resources,” he said.

On electricity supply, Dr Mwigulu said occasional rationing was due to rising demand in rural, industrial and mining areas, which had outpaced generation capacity.