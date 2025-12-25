PM orders ferry probe amid claims of financial abuse

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba yesterday called for a thorough investigation into the sources of damage to ferries, hinting at reports suggesting deliberate sabotage to justify costly repairs.

The directive came two weeks after the Minister for Works Abdallah Ulega ordered the suspension of the Chief Executive Officer of the Technical and Electrical Agency (Temesa) and other officials pending investigations into allegations of financial misconduct.

During his visit to Magogoni sin Dar es Salaam on December 7, Mr Ulega said a financial report from the agency revealed a shortfall of Sh2.5 billion, which he alleged had been misappropriated.

Investigations by Mwananchi newspaper into ferry services and the agency’s operations in 2024 highlighted administrative negligence, which has delayed ferry repairs and caused some vessels to remain stranded in Mombasa, Kenya, for the third consecutive year.

Dr Nchemba issued the new instructions during a tour to inspect transport operations in Magogoni, where ferry services are provided.

He directed Mr Ulega to investigate whether ferries were being deliberately damaged to enable officials to profit from repair contracts.

The Premier also directed that Temesa chief executive Lazaro Kilahala and the agency’s management be dismissed and referred to law enforcement over misappropriation exceeding Sh2.5 billion.

“To operate a ferry, we need Sh800 million, which we lacked. Then those entrusted with responsibility misappropriated Sh2.5 billion. These are the issues undermining services,” he said.

Dr Nchemba called for a comprehensive investigation, warning that deliberate damage to ferries creates opportunities for illicit deals during repairs.

He added that without vigilance, the government risks spending more on repairing a ferry than the cost of constructing a new one.

His remarks echo previous debates over the repair of the MV Magogoni ferry in Kenya, which cost Sh7.5 billion to repair, compared with the vessel’s purchase price of Sh8 billion.

“The responsible authorities must act against those involved. Such disrespect for public funds, lack of accountability and disregard for Tanzanians must end,” he said.

The Prime Minister described the financial abuse as akin to officials “dividing ferries among themselves” while pocketing fares collected from passengers.

Given that experts from various government departments have already investigated the financial misconduct, Dr Nchemba said there was no need for further inquiry beyond ensuring that those responsible are dismissed and prosecuted.

“The officials should be immediately dismissed and ensure the relevant units are referred to law enforcement,” he said.

He also instructed Mr Ulega to coordinate with the Ministry of Finance to ensure timely disbursement of funds for ferry maintenance, allowing repairs to be completed and services restored.

The government owns three ferries—MV Kazi, MV Magogoni and MV Kigamboni—serving the Kivukoni - Kigamboni route, but only MV Kazi is currently operational.

Acting Temesa CEO Moses Mabamba said the MV Magogoni has been under repairs in Mombasa since 2023.

He said the repairs, costing about Sh7.5 billion, are 70 percent complete, while MV Kigamboni is under maintenance at Songoro Marine in Kigamboni.

“Before these ferries were damaged, we could collect around Sh20 million per day, but now collections range between Sh3.61 million and Sh4 million,” he said.

Meanwhile, Communications Director of Bakhresa Group, Mr Hussein Sufian, which partners with the government to operate additional ferries, said services began earlier this year after government vessels experienced breakdowns. Initially operating four ferries, the fleet now consists of eight, each carrying up to 200 passengers.