Artistes shouldn’t be punished for political gigs, says PM Nchemba

Songwe. Tanzania’s Prime Minister, Mwigulu Nchemba, has expressed surprise at activists urging citizens to boycott Tanzanian artistes who supported the ruling party Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) during the 2025 general election campaigns.

Speaking to residents in Tunduma, Songwe Region, on Wednesday, December 17, Dr Mwigulu emphasised that artistes taking part in political events is not a violation of the law, noting that performing is part of their legitimate profession and a source of income.

“It is not right to judge artistes for using their talents to earn a living while the government continues to work on creating employment opportunities for youth. When an artiste goes to perform at a rally, they are at work, they are on the job,” noted Prime Minister

Dr Mwigulu’s remarks come amid political tension following the October 29, 2025 general election, which sparked protests and a nationwide debate on political and social issues. Since then, fan boycotts targeting several high‑profile musicians, seen by some as too close to political figures or silent on key events, have gained momentum online.

He questioned, “And yet, people say they should refuse the opportunity to earn money? Who decided they are party members? Who said they are performing with a party card?”

The Prime Minister called on society to respect the work of artistes and refrain from discriminating against them based on political affiliations.

He stressed that art is a form of employment, just like any other profession, and should not be politicised.