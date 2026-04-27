Police arrest 37 amid crackdown on cybercrime in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam. The security situation in Dar es Salaam remains calm, even as police continue to crack down on cyber-related offences, Special Zone Police Commander, Jumanne Muliro has said.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Muliro said police arrested 37 suspects in Ubungo District on April 20, 2026, in connection with alleged cybercrime activities involving the use of digital platforms to issue threats and abusive messages.

He said the suspects were linked to online misconduct targeting various individuals through social media and other digital channels.

“Some members of the group were identified as employees of Innovix Call Co Ltd and Otaigo Financial Services Company Limited, firms involved in online lending services,” said Commissioner Muliro.

He named some of the suspects as Renatus Mujwahuzi, also known as “Migeyo”, a resident of Mbezi Beach; Odilia Oswin, known as “Ngunga”, of Goba Nia Nne; and Theresia Brastius, alias “Kanu”, from Mtoni Kijichi, alongside 34 others.

He said investigations are ongoing and that the suspects will be handed over to relevant authorities for prosecution in accordance with the law.

Mr Muliro said that police will continue to strengthen enforcement of cybercrime laws while ensuring due process is followed.

He also commended public cooperation in reporting criminal activity, saying it has contributed to maintaining peace and order in the city.

The commander further cited recent crime statistics from March to April 2026, noting that several suspects arrested in Dar es Salaam had already been prosecuted and convicted by courts.

In one case, a resident of Kimara, identified as Hashimu Kasimu, also known as “Duma”, was convicted by the Ubungo District Court and sentenced to life imprisonment for rape.

Mr Muliro urged members of the public to continue reporting suspected criminal activity and to cooperate with law enforcement agencies during investigations and court proceedings.