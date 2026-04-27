Tanzania and Palestine reaffirm historic bonds as Samia welcomes new envoy

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and Palestine have reaffirmed their longstanding relations built on decades of diplomatic solidarity and shared historical engagement, following the presentation of credentials by the new Palestinian Ambassador to Tanzania, Salam Abu Sharar.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan received Ambassador Abu Sharar at State House in Dar es Salaam on April 24, 2026, in a formal ceremony marking the commencement of his diplomatic duties in the country. The presentation of credentials follows a transition process that began in March, granting the envoy full mandate to advance bilateral relations that have developed over more than six decades.

Ambassador Abu Sharar begins his mission at a time of heightened humanitarian concern, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank, where he has called for the international community to respond with greater urgency and compassion. He emphasised that the situation affecting Palestinians must be viewed through a humanitarian lens beyond political and religious considerations.

He cited figures indicating that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached severe levels, with reported fatalities standing at 72,551 as of April 20, 2026, including 22,000 women and 16,000 girls. He also noted that only 19 out of 37 hospitals remain operational amid the collapse of health services. In the West Bank, he highlighted continued concerns over land dispossession and the detention of more than 9,600 people.

The envoy called on the international community to “awaken its humanitarian conscience”, saying the scale of suffering demands urgent global attention and action grounded in justice and humanity.

The diplomatic relationship between Tanzania and Palestine is rooted in historical solidarity dating back to the liberation movements of the 20th century. Under the leadership of the late Julius Nyerere, Tanzania played a prominent role in supporting anti-colonial and liberation struggles across Africa and beyond, including the Palestinian cause.

This historical bond was further strengthened through close relations between Nyerere and the late Yasser Arafat, the leader of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO). Tanzania was among the first African countries to host a PLO office in 1973 and was also one of the earliest nations to recognise the State of Palestine in 1988.

Beyond formal diplomacy, the relationship has extended into social development. In the 1970s, Palestinian medical professionals were sent to Tanzania as part of solidarity cooperation, contributing to the establishment of the Sinza Palestine Health Centre in Dar es Salaam. The facility remains operational today, providing essential healthcare services and attending to an average of 50 expectant mothers daily.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Abu Sharar conveyed greetings from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and congratulated President Samia on her electoral success, while expressing appreciation for Tanzania’s longstanding support for the Palestinian people.