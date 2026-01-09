Police arrest four over robbery allegations while carrying a coffin in Mabwepande

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police has arrested four people who are currently being interrogated over allegations of robbery, assault and looting of road users.

A statement issued on Thursday, January 8, 2026, by the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Jumanne Muliro, says the incident occurred on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at around 2:40pm in the Mabwepande area of Kinondoni District, along the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor.

“It is alleged that a group of people, most of whom were riding motorcycles and some armed with machetes, carried out acts of robbery and looting while carrying the coffin of the deceased, identified as Ibrahimu Elia, a resident of Mabwepande,” says Commander Muliro in a statements.

He explained that the late Elia was allegedly killed on Friday, January 2, 2026, in the Bunju area after being attacked by a group of residents who accused him of being involved in motorcycle robberies in the Goba area.

During the incident, four people were reportedly robbed of their belongings and others injured.

The victims included Mr Japhet Kalanga (41), a businessman and resident of Mabwepande, who was injured on the head and robbed of his mobile phone.

Commander Muliro says another victim was Mr Joshua Leguna (26), also a resident of Mabwepande, who sustained injuries to the nose and right arm and was robbed of his mobile phone and Sh20,000 cash.

Mabwepande Hospital engineer Abas Mdoe (34) was robbed of his mobile phone and Sh1 million, while Ms Maria Lameck (28), a businesswoman and resident of Mabwepande, was robbed of her mobile phone and Sh100,000.

However, he says police managed to quickly bring the situation under control after firing warning shots into the air, a move that led to the arrest of some of the suspects.

“After the situation stabilised, the deceased’s relatives proceeded with burial arrangements and the deceased was laid to rest at the Mabwepande cemetery, with security returning to normal,” says Mr Muliro.