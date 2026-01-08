Police officer arrested over civilian shooting in Rufiji

The arrest was announced on Thursday, January 8, 2026, by Police Force Spokesperson Mr David Misime.
Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Police Force has arrested an officer suspected of shooting and killing a civilian, while investigations continue into two other deaths reported in Rorya District, Mara Region, and Arusha.
The arrest was announced on Thursday, January 8, 2026, by Police Force Spokesperson Mr David Misime.
A police statement said the officer is being held over allegations of shooting and killing Mr Shaban Luluba, a resident of Nyamwage in Rufiji District, Coast Region.