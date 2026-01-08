Police officer arrested over civilian shooting in Rufiji

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Police Force has arrested an officer suspected of shooting and killing a civilian, while investigations continue into two other deaths reported in Rorya District, Mara Region, and Arusha.

The arrest was announced on Thursday, January 8, 2026, by Police Force Spokesperson Mr David Misime.

A police statement said the officer is being held over allegations of shooting and killing Mr Shaban Luluba, a resident of Nyamwage in Rufiji District, Coast Region.

The officer, who serves in the Rufiji Police Region, allegedly committed the act on Thursday, January 8, 2026, while carrying out an arrest.

“Investigations are ongoing, and if negligence or excessive use of force is established, further legal action will be taken against the officer,” the statement said.

In a separate case, police are investigating the death of Mr Dickson Joseph, a resident of Rebu Centre in Tarime District, Mara Region.

Mr Joseph died on Thursday, January 1, 2026, at Tarime District Hospital.

Following his death, a formal complaint challenged the initial account that he had died from a fall.

The preliminary report stated he fell in the Serengeti Street area while running, but the complaint alleges police officers were involved.

“A thorough investigation has begun, and if it is established that a police officer was involved, appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law,” the statement added.

Police are also investigating the death of a Rwandan national, Ms Viollete Uwumuhoza, who allegedly committed suicide by hanging on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, while in custody in Arusha.

Ms Uwumuhoza was held on charges of illegal entry and residence in Tanzania.