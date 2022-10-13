Police Force ranked most corrupt institution by PCCB report

Dar es Salaam. The Police Force has been ranked top with 45.6 percent, among the institutions perceived to be most prone to corruption in Tanzania, the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has revealed.

The Police are followed by the Health Sector with 17.9 percent, the Courts of Law ranked third at 11.9 percent whereas Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) came fourth at 6.1 percent.

The report titled National Governance and Corruption Survey was conducted in 2020 by PCCB whereby respondents were interviewed to determine what they perceived to be the most corrupt institutions or sectors in the country.

In the survey, it was found that males had a higher chance of being asked to give bribes except in health services where females were more likely to pay bribes (4.8 percent compared to 3.1 percent for men).

The latter is most likely due to the higher incidence of females seeking health services for themselves or their children.

Also the survey shows that men are most likely to be asked for bribes by Police Force than women.

“Courts of law and Land departments are leading by asking bribes from citizens so that they would be given services,” PCCB says in survey.

According to the 2020 survey that was released recently, PCCB said the top ranked institutions are the same sectors as identified by the 2009 National Governance and Corruption Survey in Tanzania Mainland.

“Police Force, Health facilities and Courts of law appear to be perceived as the most corrupt in several surveys and over time, deserve further scrutiny and analysis in terms of more specific surveys with a view of coming up with specific solutions,” PCCB suggests in their survey.

Commenting on the PCCB survey, the police spokesperson, David Misime said they consider it as one of the feedback to help them set more sustainable strategies and take stern action against the officers who put in front their own interest.

"Getting involved in corruption is against the laws of the country, the rules of the Police Force and religious guidelines,” he said.

“We are calling on citizens and other stakeholders to continue cooperating in preventing and fighting corruption, to provide information to those who demand bribes but also not to be a source of influence to give bribes," said Misime.

TRA director of Taxpayer services and education, Richard Kayombo, said the authority has increased the speed of educating taxpayers to keep accurate records and fulfill their duty to pay taxes on time to avoid being tempted to give bribes when they are found guilty.

Also, he said they have invested in the Information and Communication Technology system to reduce taxpayers to meet with TRA officials by increasing efficiency, transparency and accountability; "For example, Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), available online, clearing and forwarding documents for goods exported or imported are submitted to TRA and cleared online instead of people going direct to authority’s offices as it used to be.”

For his part, Chief Judge Professor Ibrahim Juma said the Court has been cited as being second or third in terms of moral misconduct, but the situation is different.

He said that in Tanzania there is a challenge of habitual criminal and even if you ask someone who has not encountered the challenges of moral misconduct, which institution leads to moral misconduct because of hearsay they will name it.

"Even PCCB in their report, say they often receive complaints that have not been analyzed regarding corruption issues, but they tell us that they have started to see a big change in integrity," said Prof. Juma.

Speaking about the study and the ministry's strategies to deal with corruption, Director for Policy and Planning Ministry of Health, Edward Mbanga said; “Every time you prepare the annual budget you must show what plan you will do to control corruption, therefore corruption is a habit, you cannot say you will end it in a short time.”