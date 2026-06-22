Police investigate death of nine-year-old girl found hanged in Mtwara

Mtwara. A Standard Three pupil, Moreen Nyamajeje, 9, a resident of Lilungu Street in Mtwara Mikindani Municipality, has been found dead after allegedly being hanged by unknown assailants.

Mtwara Regional Police Commander (ASCP) Issa Suleiman confirmed the incident, saying it occurred in the evening of Sunday, June 21, 2026.

He said the child was playing with two other children when unknown individuals called her and took her away before later dumping her body in a nearby bush.

“This child was playing with two other children. When those people arrived, they called the child, took her away, and later dumped her body in a nearby bush,” said the regional police chief.

He said police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, its cause, and to identify and arrest those responsible.

Ligula Regional Referral Hospital Medical Officer in Charge, Dr Zawadi Bwanali, confirmed receiving the child’s body for further examination.