Girl’s death sparks Morogoro police investigation, cars torched

Morogoro. Police in Morogoro are conducting a detailed investigation into an incident in Mvomero District on December 17, 2025, in which two cars were set alight and destroyed.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred in Kilingeni hamlet, Lusanga village, Diongoa ward, Turiani division, where a Mazda CX-5 and a Toyota Noah were torched, posing a risk to residents in the vicinity.

Reports indicate the vehicles were transporting the body of the late Mwanahasa Hamis (18), a domestic worker from Turiani, who had died and was being taken to Morogoro for funeral.

The statement adds that during the preparations, panic erupted among residents amid suspicions over the circumstances of the girl’s death.

The unrest led to the cars being set ablaze, temporarily halting the funeral procession and preventing officials from providing further details.

Police, working with local government leaders, intervened to protect members of the funeral procession, restoring calm in the area.

Authorities have emphasised that the investigation is ongoing to establish the facts.