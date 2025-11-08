Police name 10 people wanted over nationwide riots as crackdown intensifies across Tanzania

Dodoma. The Tanzania Police Force has released an official statement naming ten individuals wanted in connection with the violent unrest that erupted on October 29, 2025 across several major cities and regions, including Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza, Mbeya, Shinyanga, Geita, Songwe, Ruvuma, Mara, Dodoma, Kilimanjaro and Iringa.

According to the statement, the disturbances resulted in loss of life, destruction of public and private property, and widespread looting.

Public infrastructure such as offices of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), court buildings, police stations, and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) of several banks were vandalised or set ablaze.

Other public assets damaged included Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations along the Kimara–Magomeni and Magomeni–Morocco routes, local government offices, and several buildings belonging to the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.

Roads were also torched using tyres, while a number of public vehicles were burnt.

Private property owners suffered similar losses, with petrol stations, shops, and vehicles—both large and small—destroyed. The police also reported incidents of looting in commercial areas, where goods and cash were stolen.

While some of the suspects have already been arrested and arraigned, the Police Force, in collaboration with other security agencies, continues to pursue those who allegedly planned, coordinated, and executed the unrest.

The public has been urged to cooperate by sharing any information that could lead to the arrest of those involved.

The police have named the following ten individuals as wanted for questioning in relation to the incidents:

1. Josephat Gwajima

2. Brenda Jonas Rupia

3. John Mnyika

4. Godbless Jonathan Lema

5. Machumu Maximillian Kadutu

6. Deogratius Cosmas Mahinyila

7. Boniface Jacob

8. Hilda Newton

9. Award Kalonga

10. Amaan Golugwa

“The named individuals are strongly advised to surrender themselves to the nearest police station immediately upon seeing this announcement,” the statement read.

Police further confirmed that legal proceedings against those already apprehended are ongoing nationwide, with some suspects having been brought before courts on November 7, 2025.

“The Tanzania Police Force reiterates that it will not hesitate to take legal action against any individual or group planning to commit crimes of any nature,” the statement added.

The Force assured the public that it remains committed to professionalism in safeguarding lives and property.

Citizens have been encouraged to continue with their daily activities without fear and to promptly report any signs of criminal activity or breach of peace to the authorities.