Widespread misery as heavy rains leave trail of destruction

Dar es Salaam/Upcountry. Heavy rains have caused near-fatal incidents, damaged houses and infrastructure and disrupted transport, as authorities urged residents to remain alert amid forecasts of more downpours.

In Morogoro Region, Kilosa District has been the worst affected. District Commissioner Shaka Hamdu Shaka said preliminary assessments show that more than 120 houses were damaged after heavy rains accompanied by strong winds hit Magole Division on Friday, particularly in Dumila and Mgaole wards.

“Roofs were blown off, walls collapsed and some houses were completely destroyed,” he said, adding that the district disaster management committee was continuing with detailed assessments to establish the exact number of affected residents and the full extent of the damage.

Apart from residential houses, two rice milling machines and other production assets were damaged by floodwaters, while electricity infrastructure belonging to Tanesco, including street lights in Dumila, was also affected, causing power interruptions.

“So far, we thank God that no deaths or missing persons have been reported. As the government, we are prepared to provide temporary assistance to all affected residents as assessments continue,” Mr Shaka said.

In Tabora Municipality, four people, including a pregnant woman, narrowly escaped death after the three-wheeled motorcycle taxi (bajaji) they were travelling in was swept away by floodwaters in the Malolo area on the night of December 28.

Tabora Regional Fire and Rescue Commander Loshipay Laizer said the victims were rescued by the Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force and rushed to Tabora Regional Referral Hospital (Kitete), where they are receiving treatment and are reported to be in stable condition. The bajaji was also retrieved but was extensively damaged.

In Dar es Salaam, heavy rains were reported in several areas, though no major damage had been recorded by press time. However, some roads have started to deteriorate due to poor drainage, with water stagnation causing potholes and making sections difficult for motorists and pedestrians to use.

Iringa Region recorded heavy rainfall from the evening of December 27 to the morning of December 28, resulting in cold weather and slippery road conditions, especially on unpaved roads. No major damage had been reported by press time.

In other areas of the region, Idodi Divisional Secretary Makala Mapesa said the rains began around 5pm and continued into the night without causing reported damage, while Pawaga Divisional Secretary Emmanuel Ngabuji said moderate rains were recorded and authorities were closely monitoring the situation.

In Kilolo District, residents reported transport challenges due to slippery earth roads following several hours of rainfall.

In Mbeya Region, the weather has affected some social and economic activities, particularly construction work. A construction worker, Mr James Mwakyusa, said although the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) forecast heavy rainfall, the region has mostly experienced light rains at night and cold conditions.

“The rains are not destructive, but we are worried about the possibility of continuous heavy rainfall,” he said.

Farmers, however, say the rains have brought renewed hope. Mr Witness Kamwela said the TMA forecast encouraged them to begin preparing their farms and planting crops after delays earlier in the season.

“This year’s rains delayed and caused fear, but after the TMA report indicated that rains are expected, we have regained hope, even though it also warned of possible heavy and destructive rains,” he said.

Meanwhile, the TMA has issued a warning for several regions, including Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Manyara, Kigoma, Katavi, Singida, Dodoma, Rukwa, Songwe, Mbeya, Iringa, Njombe, Morogoro, Ruvuma, Tanga, Dar es Salaam, Lindi, Mtwara and Pwani, including Mafia Island.

The authority said heavy rains that were expected yesterday could cause floods, landslides and disruption of economic and social activities, urging residents—especially those in low-lying and vulnerable areas—to take precautionary measures.