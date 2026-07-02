Police probe death of Heche’s driver in Kigoma

Dar es Salaam. The death of Chadema Mainland Vice-Chairperson John Heche’s driver, Suez Maradufu, has left family members, leaders, and party supporters in deep mourning after he died on his birthday.

Reports from Kigoma, confirmed by the regional law enforcement authority, said the driver was found dead on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, in a guest house where he had been staying.

Maradufu was born on July 1, 1974, in Mara Region.

Kigoma Regional Police Commander Philimon Makungu told The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi that his body was later taken to Kigoma Regional Refferal Hospital, Maweni, for post-mortem examination.

News of his death was first announced by Chadema Mainland Deputy Secretary-General Amani Golugwa, who said Maradufu was found lying on the floor near his room door.

“With deep sadness, I inform you of the death of the party Vice-Chairperson’s driver, who passed away this morning here in Kigoma. Suez had been Heche’s driver for a very long time,” said Mr Golugwa.

He said Mr Heche and other drivers tried calling him in the morning without success, prompting them to go to the guest house where he was staying.

“When we arrived, the door was locked. We informed the police, who came and forced it open and found Suez’s body lying on the floor,” he said.

According to Mr Golugwa, the body was taken to the hospital for examination, while Chadema leaders and lawyers are following all procedures related to the incident.

Commander Makungu said preliminary findings showed Maradufu had been carrying out his duties until the previous evening.

“Yesterday evening, he drove Mr Heche, then went to sleep. In the morning, when his door was knocked on, he did not respond. We cannot say what caused his death until doctors complete their examination,” he said.

When asked whether anyone was suspected, Mr Makungu said it was too early to conclude, stressing that investigations were ongoing.

He dismissed social media claims that Maradufu had been murdered.

“Those spreading such claims should assist us with investigations if they have any information. We should wait for the medical report before concluding,” he said.

Those who knew him speak out

Chadema leaders and members described Maradufu as a loving, disciplined, and hardworking man.

Mr Golugwa said Maradufu began working for Mr Heche’s family while serving his father, before continuing as Mr Heche’s driver after he was elected MP in 2015.

“Suez started by driving Mr Heche’s late father. After Mr Heche was elected MP in 2015, he became his driver during campaigns and continued until now,” he said.

He added that even after Mr Heche failed to retain his parliamentary seat in the 2020 General Election, Mr Maradufu remained one of his close aides.

“He became part of the Chadema family through his work with Mr Heche. He was calm, disciplined, respectful of time, and very dedicated,” said Mr Golugwa.

Mr Heche’s aide, Joseph Mrimi, said the death was a huge blow due to Maradufu’s long-standing loyalty.

“It was not easy for anyone to approach Mr Heche’s vehicle without reason. He was loyal, cheerful, and caring. We have lost an important person and are waiting for post-mortem results before funeral arrangements begin,” he said.

Chadema member Hilda Newton wrote on Facebook that Maradufu was a loving person who touched many lives.