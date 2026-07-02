Dar es Salaam trade fair draws record global participation as Mozambique President to attend opening

Dar es Salaam. Mozambique President Daniel Chapo is expected to join President Samia Suluhu Hassan in officially opening the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) on June 3, marking the event’s golden jubilee and highlighting growing regional trade and investment cooperation.

The 16-day exhibition, running from June 28 to July 13, celebrates five decades of the DITF as Tanzania’s leading platform for trade promotion, investment, industrialisation and economic diplomacy.

Speaking after inspecting exhibition pavilions ahead of the official opening, Minister for Industry and Trade Judith Kapinga said this year’s fair has attracted about 3,722 exhibitors from 23 countries, making it one of the most internationally diverse editions in recent years.

She said the high level of participation reflects growing confidence in Tanzania’s economy, investment climate and business environment.

Exhibitors are showcasing products and services across manufacturing, agribusiness, technology and the services sector, with strong emphasis on innovation, entrepreneurship and value addition.

Government empowerment programmes for women and youth are also prominently featured, with participants displaying value-added products developed through access to finance, training and business support initiatives.

Ms Kapinga said the fair continues to serve as both a business marketplace and a knowledge-sharing platform, strengthening value-chain linkages and creating new opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises.

To accommodate rising participation, the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) has upgraded infrastructure at the exhibition grounds, including expanded parking areas, improved internal roads and enhanced water and electricity services.

The authority has also introduced digital solutions to improve efficiency and visitor experience, including a mobile wayfinding system and the TanTrade Biashara App, which enables online ticket purchases and access to exhibitor and event information.

As part of the golden jubilee celebrations, TanTrade will host a special awards gala on July 6 to recognise individuals and institutions that have contributed to the growth of the trade fair over the past 50 years.