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Pope Leo XIV appoints Fr Vincent Mpwaji Auxiliary Bishop of Dar es Salaam

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dar es Salaam. Pope Leo XIV has appointed Fr Vincent Mpwaji of the Archdiocese of Dar es Salaam as Auxiliary Bishop of the archdiocese, the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) announced on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Saturday, July 11, 2026, TEC said Bishop-elect Mpwaji will assist the Archbishop in the pastoral ministry of the Archdiocese of Dar es Salaam.

Born on June 5, 1978, in Morogoro Region, Bishop-elect Mpwaji was ordained a priest on July 7, 2008, in Dar es Salaam after completing his priestly formation.

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Since then, he has served in various pastoral and administrative roles within the archdiocese, gaining extensive experience in parish ministry and Church administration.

He holds a doctorate in Theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, Italy.

Before his appointment, Bishop-elect Mpwaji served as Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Dar es Salaam and Assistant Parish Priest at St Joseph's Cathedral in Dar es Salaam.

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Secretary General of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference, Fr Charles Kitima.

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