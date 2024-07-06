President Samia directs 24-hour operations at Kariakoo Market

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has issued several directives aimed at bolstering economic activities and enhancing tax compliance across the country during Friday's swearing-in ceremony at the Tunguu State House.

President Samia instructed the newly appointed Minister of Industry and Trade, Selemani Jafo, to ensure that once the construction of Kariakoo Market is completed, business operations there should run continuously, 24 hours a day.

Earlier today the contractor announced that the constrcution work had reached 93 percent.

The President’s directive seeks to optimize Kariakoo market efficiency and economic output in one of the country's largest commercial hubs.

Additionally, the President directed Minister Jafo to collaborate closely with key stakeholders including the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the Regional Commissioner of Dar es Salaam.

Their collective task will be to oversee and streamline business activities within Kariakoo Market, ensuring compliance with regulations while fostering a conducive environment for traders.

President Samia emphasized the importance of maintaining harmonious relations between traders and the government nationwide.

She urged Minister Jafo to swiftly address any grievances from traders, thereby facilitating revenue collection that benefits both traders and the government.

In a move to safeguard economic opportunities for local citizens, President Samia instructed Minister Jafo to rigorously monitor the issuance of business licenses to ensure they are granted appropriately to both locals and foreigners.

This initiative includes the comprehensive registration of traders and the establishment of a robust database to track business activities effectively.

Furthermore, President Samia directed the Commissioner General of TRA, Yusuph Juma Mwenda, to intensify efforts in closing tax evasion loopholes.

This measure aims to increase domestic revenues significantly, enabling the government to expand service delivery to citizens across the nation.

President Samia underscored the importance of seamless ICT integration between TRA and the Port Authority to enhance tax collection efficiency. This strategic alignment is expected to bolster investments in crucial development projects that contribute to national growth.

She mandated Commissioner Mwenda to ensure universal compliance among traders nationwide in using Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs).

She encouraged citizens to demand receipts for their purchases, reinforcing transparency and accountability in commercial transactions.