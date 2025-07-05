Samia urges Tanzanians to uphold peace ahead of 2025 elections

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged Tanzanians to safeguard the country's long-standing peace and unity as the nation prepares for the October 2025 General Election.

Speaking on Saturday, July 5, 2025, during the inauguration of a new worship dome at Arise and Shine Tanzania Church in Kawe, led by Apostle Boniface Mwamposa, President Hassan emphasised the importance of preserving national cohesion.

Her call followed the release of the 2025 Global Peace Index (GPI) by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), which ranked Tanzania as the most peaceful country in East Africa.

“More than anything, I urge all of us to continue praying for our country so that it remains united, peaceful, and stable,” said the President.

“Just yesterday (July 4), I read online, and today my assistant showed me the report confirming that Tanzania has ranked first in East Africa in terms of peace and stability,” she added.

She described the recognition as a major achievement and urged all stakeholders to ensure the country maintains this status, particularly as it heads into a critical democratic season.

“This is a noble reputation. As we approach this important democratic process, I urge everyone to protect our peace, unity, and social harmony,” stressed the President.

President Hassan acknowledged the large number of aspirants in this year’s election cycle, particularly from within her ruling party, CCM.

“Yesterday, I read that nearly 4,000 people have collected nomination forms for parliamentary positions and over 30,000 for councillorships. These are large numbers that represent a wide array of interest groups,” she said.

She called on political aspirants and their supporters to embrace unity and move forward together once the nomination processes are concluded.

“All these groups are part of your congregations, so I ask bishops, pastors, and all religious leaders to offer them guidance,” she said.

She also encouraged Tanzanians to accept the outcomes of the nomination and election processes with humility and to support those who are chosen to lead.

“Tanzania must remain united as we face this significant task. I appeal to religious leaders to support us in ensuring a peaceful and credible electoral process,” she added.

In her nearly 20-minute address before thousands of worshippers and invited guests, President Hassan highlighted the critical role of religion in building a morally upright and God-fearing society.

“God gave us religions as life guides. Every religion has teachings that help people live with dignity,” she said, adding: “I believe this dome will continue to foster those values.”

Furthermore, President Hassan said, “Without the fear of God, a person is merely driven by impulse. This dome must nurture the values that help Tanzanians become morally upright citizens.”

President Hassan praised the dome’s construction as an example of strong community support and international goodwill, citing a contribution from a Chinese national towards the project.

She also addressed the influence of digital technology on society, particularly the youth.

“The world is changing fast, and ICT is at the centre—both positively and negatively. We must use technology to gain knowledge, but also protect our youth from moral erosion,” she said.

Religious leaders urged to play greater role

Earlier, the Head of the Calvary Assemblies of God (CAG), Bishop Dunstan Maboya, appealed for greater involvement of religious leaders in matters affecting Christianity.

“Although the government is secular, its people are religious. When challenges arise involving Christianity, involving religious leaders can help in finding lasting solutions,” he said.

Bishop Maboya also commended President Hassan’s resilience and urged her to continue relying on faith and prayer in leading the country.

“Leading 60 million people is not easy. It requires divine grace. You need God’s guidance to succeed,” he said.

Reading the church’s report, Bishop Mpeli Mwaisumbe said Arise and Shine Church was founded in 2010 to provide spiritual support to the community.

Construction of the worship dome began in June 2024 and has now completed its first phase.

“Upon completion of the second phase, the project will cost Sh15 billion—all raised through congregants’ offerings,” said Bishop Mwaisumbe.