Prof Mkumbo to local councils: Don't milk the cow dry









Songwe. Local government authorities across Tanzania have been urged to stop repeatedly hiking levies on existing revenue streams and instead foster new economic activities and investments to expand their revenue bases.

The call was made on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, by the Minister of State in the President’s Office for Planning and Investment, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, while opening the Songwe Vision Forum 2026.

The meeting aimed to align public and private sector efforts in implementing the National Development Vision 2050.

Prof Mkumbo said councils must shift their mindset and leverage local opportunities to establish fresh commercial, trading, and investment ventures rather than increasing charges on overburdened residents and businesses.

“You cannot keep milking a cow until it gets thin,” Prof Mkumbo said, emphasising the need for local authorities to innovate in identifying new income streams.

He directed every council to evaluate its potential, identify at least five major economic opportunities within its jurisdiction, and develop them to generate employment, investment, and local government revenue.

He stressed that implementing National Development Vision 2050 must not remain solely a central government undertaking.

Instead, regions and local councils must formulate tailored strategies utilising their local resources to spur new growth.

According to the minister, this proactive approach will secure sustainable revenues, create jobs, and offer fresh opportunities for citizens without subjecting them to an ever-increasing tax burden.

Prof Mkumbo noted that Vision 2050 seeks to transform how local government units operate, encouraging authorities to view their regions not merely as administrative zones, but as dynamic hubs for investment and business activity.

Songwe Regional Commissioner, Mr Jabir Makame, said ongoing development projects in the region are designed to build a strong foundation for realising the long-term objectives of Vision 2050.

“The development work we are undertaking today is laying the foundation for the future Songwe we want to see under Development Vision 2050,” said RC Makame.

The Songwe CCM Regional Chairman, Mr Radwell Mwampashe highlighted the need to prepare the youth, particularly Generation Z and Generation Alpha, to actively protect, maintain, and advance the nation’s foundational values.