HR: Friend or Foe?

“If you have a problem at work, talk to HR.”

It is one of the most common pieces of workplace advice. Something is wrong with your manager? Talk to HR. A colleague is making the working environment uncomfortable? Talk to HR. You feel that you have been treated unfairly? HR is usually presented as the place to go.

On paper, it makes sense. Human Resources exists to deal with the people side of an organisation, from recruitment and workplace policies to employee concerns, conflict and disciplinary matters.

But there is an interesting tension in that relationship.

HR is also part of the organisation. The department is employed by the same company, operates within its policies and has responsibilities to the organisation as a whole.

So what happens when an employee comes to HR with a problem involving the organisation itself?

That is where the question of trust becomes more complicated.

What the Community Had to Say

When we asked readers whether HR should be viewed as an employee’s friend or as a representative of the company, the responses reflected just how differently people understand the role.

One reader put the issue very simply:

“In life the one who pays is the one whose interests are represented. I hope that answers the question. Nawatakia siku njema”

Another took a more balanced view:

“I don’t think HR should be seen as either the employee’s friend or the company’s enemy. HR has a responsibility to the organisation, yes, but that doesn’t mean employees shouldn’t feel safe coming to HR. Sometimes HR’s job is simply to listen, be fair, ask the uncomfortable questions and help find a way forward. Trust doesn’t mean HR will always agree with you, it means you know you’ll be treated fairly.”

That distinction is important.

Trust at work does not necessarily mean getting the outcome you wanted. An employee may report a problem and still receive an answer they disagree with. What matters is whether they believe the process was fair, whether their concerns were taken seriously and whether the same standards would have been applied to someone else in the same position.

Another reader described HR as a middle ground:

“HR is there to listen to the employees and guide them in a way that is in the best interest of the company and the employee before it escalates.”

Others were more cautious. Some joked about HR being a “Foend,” while another advised employees to “always have ya head on a swivel.”

There were also people who had experienced HR very differently:

“When HR operates with integrity and empathy, employee trust naturally follows.”

And another simply said:

“The ones I’ve works with have been a breath of fresh air.”

Perhaps that is part of the reason this conversation is difficult to settle. HR experiences can vary enormously depending on the organisation, the people involved and how much trust already exists within the workplace.

Why Trust Matters

There is a psychological reason this matters.

When employees decide whether to speak to HR, they are not only thinking about the problem itself. They are also thinking about what might happen after they speak.

Will their manager find out? Will their colleagues know? Will the situation affect how they are perceived? Will raising a concern make work more uncomfortable?

These calculations are connected to psychological safety, a concept often discussed in organisational psychology. Psychological safety is the sense that people can speak up, ask questions, admit mistakes or raise concerns without expecting humiliation or punishment for doing so.

It does not mean that every workplace should feel completely risk-free. It means employees have enough confidence in the environment to participate honestly.

That becomes particularly important when HR is involved.

Imagine an employee believes their manager is treating them unfairly. If they expect HR to listen, investigate and handle the matter fairly, they are more likely to raise the concern.

If they expect nothing to change, they may decide that staying silent is safer.

That silence can be easy to misunderstand. A manager may see an employee who never complains and assume everything is fine. In reality, the employee may simply have decided that speaking up is not worth the possible consequences.

Fairness Is More Than Getting Your Way

This is where another psychological concept becomes useful: procedural justice.

People tend to care about whether a decision is fair, but they also care about how the decision was reached.

Was everyone given an opportunity to explain themselves? Were the facts considered? Were the rules applied consistently? Was the person making the decision respectful?

An employee may accept a decision they dislike more easily if they believe they were heard and the process was fair.

The opposite can also happen.

If one employee is disciplined for behaviour that another employee gets away with because they are more senior, more popular or more valuable to the organisation, the problem becomes bigger than the original incident. It can affect how employees view management and the organisation as a whole.

This is where HR has an important role.

The department does not have to automatically take the employee’s side to create trust. It does, however, have to be willing to take concerns seriously and apply workplace standards consistently.

So, Is HR Your Friend?

Perhaps “friend or foe” is the wrong way to look at it.

HR is not a personal confidant. At the same time, it should not be treated as an automatic extension of management that employees have to fear.

There is a middle ground.

An HR professional can care about an employee’s wellbeing while still considering the organisation’s interests. They can listen to an employee without promising to agree with them. They can protect confidential information within the limits of their role while still taking appropriate action when a serious concern is raised.

For employees, that also means understanding what HR can and cannot do. Not every conversation with HR is the same as speaking to a therapist, close friend or personal advocate. Some matters may require investigation, documentation or involvement from other people within the organisation.

That does not make the relationship meaningless. It simply makes clarity important.

Employees should know what happens when they raise a concern, what confidentiality means in that particular situation and what process will follow.

And organisations have a responsibility here too. If employees are repeatedly told to “go to HR” but learn that doing so leads nowhere, the advice eventually loses its meaning.

People pay attention to what happens after someone speaks up.

That is how workplace trust is built.

HR can be part of creating that trust, but it cannot create it through a policy document alone. Employees need to see fairness in practice. Managers need to be held to the same standards as everyone else. Concerns need to be taken seriously, even when the answer is uncomfortable.

Maybe HR does not have to choose between being for the employee and being for the organisation.

A healthy workplace should make those interests overlap more often than they conflict.

After all, an organisation that treats its employees fairly is also protecting something important: the trust that keeps people willing to speak, contribute and stay engaged.

So perhaps the better question is not whether HR is a friend or a foe.

It is whether employees have enough reason to believe that, when they walk through that door, they will be treated fairly.

Disclaimer: This column is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute clinical advice. While exploring these psychological concepts can provide helpful insight, it is not a replacement for professional therapy. If you are struggling with deep family conflict, burnout, or mental health challenges and want to dive deeper, please consider reaching out to a licensed therapist or mental health professional for personalized guidance.