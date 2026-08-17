Government calls for collaboration to develop engineering skills

Dar es Salaam. The government plans to deepen collaboration with private colleges and universities to strengthen science education and increase the number of engineers and other professionals needed to support Tanzania’s economic transformation, according to Minister of State in the President’s Office (Planning and Investment) Kitila Mkumbo.

Prof Mkumbo said private higher learning institutions should give greater priority to science, technology and engineering programmes to help address the country’s skills needs.

He made the remarks at the weekend in Dar es Salaam while speaking at Research and Innovation Week organised by St Joseph University.

The minister said institutions such as St Joseph University had an important role to play in developing the scientific and technological expertise required to drive national development.

“Among the colleges offering science courses, St Joseph leads the way, having pioneered engineering courses before others. Therefore, I urge you to ensure you maintain your position as a leader in science education,” he said.

Prof Mkumbo also challenged universities to move student innovations beyond exhibitions and academic projects by linking them with industries and commercialising viable ideas.

“I have witnessed remarkable innovations from your students, but it is disappointing that these innovations often remain mere ideas without reaching the end.

I challenge you to ensure that your students’ innovations are linked to industries and transformed into tangible realities,” he said.

He said innovation should produce measurable results, with students graduating not only with academic qualifications but also practical skills and products capable of addressing real-world challenges.

“It would be meaningless if you innovate but your creations never bear fruits. There must be a system to ensure these innovations are put into production,” Prof Mkumbo said.

Focus on practical solutions

The minister urged students pursuing science-related programmes to focus on developing affordable technologies that address challenges facing communities, including access to clean household energy.

He commended students who had developed clean-cooking innovations, saying their work complemented Government efforts to expand the use of cleaner household energy sources.

“President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been making significant efforts to ensure citizens use clean cooking energy. Therefore, seeing that you too have innovated in the use of clean energy brings me great joy and I commend you highly,” he said.

Prof Mkumbo also commended the university’s management for establishing five centres of excellence offering science-related programmes in different parts of the country.

He said the institution’s focus on robotics and artificial intelligence was in line with global technological developments and Tanzania’s preparations to implement Vision 2050.

“By focusing on robotics and artificial intelligence, you are aligning yourselves with the global trajectory. The Government is preparing to implement Vision 2050 and the use of technology is a key consideration; thus, you are actively implementing the Government’s vision,” he said.

Prof Mkumbo also praised the university’s founder for establishing the institution at a time when private-sector participation in higher education was less widely accepted.

He urged the university to maintain its position in science and engineering education while strengthening links between academia, industry and the Government.