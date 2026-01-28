Rapid Luku power depletion: Tanesco blames faulty home wiring

Dar es Salaam. Following complaints from prepaid electricity (Luku) users about unusually rapid depletion of power units, the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) has carried out technical inspections and found the problem is largely due to faulty domestic electrical wiring.

After receiving the complaints, Tanesco initiated professional inspections in several households to determine the source of the problem.

Preliminary findings indicate that in most cases the issue does not lie with electricity meters, but rather with defective wiring systems within homes.

Additionally, limited knowledge of proper electricity use and the ageing of electrical installations in many households have been cited as contributing factors to high electricity consumption, fire incidents, and the loss of property and lives.

Speaking on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, after inspecting households that had lodged complaints, Tanesco engineer Ally Mbonde said investigations found most meters were working correctly and accurately recording consumption.

However, he said the main problem identified was poor wiring installed in the affected homes.

“In the houses we inspected, we found one customer consuming about 2.5 units over 10 hours, even when they were not at home and had switched off all appliances. We discovered that wires which should not have been carrying electricity were actually live,” he said.

Mr Mbonde said the key challenge was substandard wiring in many houses, particularly inherited or rented properties, where occupants often lack information on when the wiring was last repaired or its current condition.

“Many people only check whether there is power, lights are on, the fridge is running, and the TV is working. They fail to realise that cables, sockets and switches also need regular inspection and maintenance,” he said.

Mr Mbonde urged the public to cultivate a habit of monitoring their daily electricity consumption, including understanding how many units they use per day, to determine whether usage reflects their actual needs.

“It is important for customers to know how many units they consume daily. That helps them tell whether consumption is normal, has increased, or if there is a problem,” he said.

He further advised the public to engage registered electrical contractors to conduct routine inspections of wiring systems to ensure the safety of homes and property.

Faulty wiring, he warned, can cause live and neutral wires to come into contact, potentially leading to serious fires that may destroy property or claim lives.

“If wiring was done 10 years ago or earlier, it is essential to call a technician to inspect all connections, from the live wire to the neutral and earth wire. These are issues we strongly emphasise,” he said.

On the impact of weather on electricity consumption, Mr Mbonde said usage rises significantly during hot seasons compared to colder periods, due to increased use of appliances such as air conditioners, fans, and refrigeration systems.

“During hot seasons, especially in warmer areas such as Dar es Salaam, electricity consumption is much higher. Air conditioners operate longer, and refrigerators work harder. This differs from colder regions such as Mbeya,” he said.

He explained that electricity consumption varies depending on geographical location, climate conditions, and the type of appliances used, and therefore, customers should not directly compare their usage with that of other regions.

He also noted that the use of second-hand electrical appliances contributes to higher electricity consumption, as weather conditions vary from one country to another.

A resident of Tabata Kisiwani, Mr George Vicent, said the problem identified in his case was increased use of electrical appliances that had not been used previously.

“We used to spend Sh10,000 worth of electricity in a month, but suddenly it was finished in just six to seven days. Today, Tanesco came to inspect and showed me how I am actually consuming electricity,” said Mr Vicent.

Another resident of Tabata Kimanga, Mr Halman Fred, said the explanations given by the Tanesco technician showed the need for corrective action, despite having earlier called in a technician to investigate the problem.