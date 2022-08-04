Recently sacked TPA boss reinstated at Marine Services

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has reinstated Eric Hamiss at the Marine Services Company Limited (MSCL), this time as director just one month after he was sacked as Director General of Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA).

Hamiss was sacked on July 4, 2022 over poor performance at Tanzania's ports and he was replaced by Mr Plasduce Mbossa.

Although the State House didn’t disclose the reason for revoking Mr Hamissi’s tenure, the news of his sacking came shortly after President Hassan’s speech where she expressed her dissatisfaction with the port's operations and supervision.

Hamiss was previously at MSCL where he served as acting director before he was appointed as TPA director general on April 5, 2021.

According to a statement released by the Presidential Communications directorate on Thursday evening, Samia has also appointed former national assembly cleric, Mr Stephen Kagaigai as board chairman of Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC).

Mr Kagaigai who was Regional Commissioner of Kilimanjaro replaces Herbert Mrango whose tenure has come to an end.