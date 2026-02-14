Registrar of political parties cracks whip over CUF turmoil

Dar es Salaam. The Registrar of Political Parties has nullified the Civic United Front (CUF) General Election that placed Prof Ibrahim Lipumba and five colleagues in office, saying a fresh timetable will be issued from next Monday to begin the process of electing new party leadership for the next five years.

Besides Prof Lipumba, those affected by the decision include Zanzibar Vice Chairperson, Mr Mbarouk Seif Salim; Mainland Vice Chairperson, Mr Othman Dunga; Secretary General, Ms Husna Mohamed Abdallah; Deputy Secretary General for Mainland, Ms Magdalena Sakaya; and Deputy Secretary General for Zanzibar, Mr Ali Juma Khamis.

The election was nullified because the winners did not obtain more than half of votes cast by delegates, contrary to the party constitution, which requires a winner to secure over 50 percent of valid votes.

The Registrar said the process must therefore be repeated.

The move follows complaints by the party’s General Congress members, who lodged objections on December 19, 2024, at the Registrar’s office, alleging violations of the constitution, regulations and electoral procedures during the election held on December 18 and 19, 2024 that elevated Prof Lipumba and colleagues to office.

The complainants, Maftaha Nachuma, Fatuma Athuman, Khamis Khamis Ameir, Ismail Issa Chitutuli, Zuwena Kitatichingi, Liwikula Omari Mohamed, Kassim Mossi Ameir and Ruwaid Abdala Kassim, argued that irregularities affected the validity of results and subsequent appointments, rendering the entire election void.

They claimed that nominations, particularly for National Chairperson, failed to observe conflict-of-interest safeguards, as some National Executive Committee members were candidates or had direct interests in aspirants.

They further said more than two-thirds of National Governing Council members from Zanzibar boycotted the nomination of the Secretary General by walking out, while some who remained voted against the nominee.

The petition also noted that the party Election Regulations do not provide for appeals by non-candidates, even if affected by the process.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi to confirm the decision, Assistant Registrar of Political Parties, Mr Sisty Nyahoza said the office was satisfied beyond doubt that the complainants’ claims were genuine and that the party constitution had not been followed.

“For now, the leadership that existed before that election is recognised and will continue until a new poll is conducted. From Monday we shall issue an official timetable for the party to begin preparations for electing new leaders,” he said.

Asked why the decision took long, Mr Nyahoza said the Registrar investigates grievances upon submission and acts when procedures are found breached.

“The delay resulted from thorough investigations conducted before reaching that conclusion,” she said.

Mwananchi spoke to some affected by the decision, including Dunga, who confirmed seeing the letter but said no one had complained about his victory.

“I was never summoned by the Registrar’s office to be informed of complaints against me or to be heard. Frankly, I have not been treated fairly and did not expect an office led by a respected academic to commit such technical errors,” he said.

He said the appeals filed by members concerned the chairperson’s position, not the vice chairperson, arguing justice was not observed in handling the matter.

He added that since he is still outside Dar es Salaam, he cannot make any decision for now; however, he is expected in the city next week to announce his position regarding the Registrar’s step.

Mwananchi also spoke to Mr Nachuma, one of the complainants, who said he had seen the letter and confirmed the election in question did not comply with the constitution and regulations, insisting Prof Lipumba did not win that poll.

“I have seen the letter and it addresses what we were complaining about. The constitution and procedures in that election were violated for personal interests. We were not pleased with what happened,” said Mr Nachuma.

He said the breach of constitution and regulations prompted him to leave CUF and join ACT-Wazalendo.

Within CUF, he said, there had been a hunger for power rather than adherence to principles and procedures.