CUF places new constitution at centre of 2025 polls campaign

Moshi. The debate over Tanzania’s stalled constitutional review process has resurfaced with force as the Civic United Front (CUF) makes it the centrepiece of its 2025 General Election campaign, promising to deliver a new people-driven constitution within three months of assuming office.

CUF’s pledge comes more than a decade after the review process collapsed in 2014, when the Constituent Assembly, chaired by the late Samuel Sitta, endorsed the Proposed Constitution.

The document was meant to go to a referendum but never did. The fourth-phase government under Jakaya Kikwete ran out of time, while the fifth-phase government under the late John Magufuli publicly declared that constitutional reform was not among its priorities.

Related News CUF pledges decent jobs in 2025 election manifesto

Now, ahead of the October 29 polls, the matter has become one of the most prominent promises in political manifestos. Almost all major parties that have published their campaign documents have made constitutional reform a priority, signalling a renewed appetite for change among both political elites and citizens.

CUF’s approach

According to its manifesto, CUF intends to revive the process by analysing both the Warioba Draft Constitution, which was widely seen as reflecting citizens’ views, and the Proposed Constitution passed by the Constituent Assembly. The party promises that within three months of being sworn into office, it will launch a participatory review leading to a new constitution.

CUF frames the issue as central to national healing. The manifesto accuses Tanzania of being weakened by corruption, selfishness, division, abductions and even political killings. It argues that these “wounds” have eroded public trust and can only be healed by creating strong state institutions insulated from partisan politics.

“CUF wants a country with resilient institutions regardless of which party is in power,” the manifesto states. “Building such a system requires collective effort and broad participation by all Tanzanians. For this reason, CUF proposes the establishment of a Government of National Unity.”

The proposed GNU would oversee the drafting process, lay down the framework for true democracy, and repeal laws described as repressive.

A history of missed opportunities

The push for a new constitution began in earnest in 2011 when then-President Jakaya Kikwete appointed the Constitutional Review Commission under retired Prime Minister Joseph Warioba.

The Commission conducted nationwide consultations, gathering views from citizens across all regions, culminating in a draft that proposed, among other things, a three-tier government structure for the Union.

However, the Constituent Assembly that followed altered many of the provisions, producing a Proposed Constitution that critics said watered down key reforms. Opposition parties and civil society rejected the document, while the referendum was postponed indefinitely.

Since then, constitutional reform has remained a major demand among political actors, especially in opposition circles, who argue that the current 1977 Constitution entrenches ruling party dominance and lacks sufficient safeguards for accountability, civil liberties, and fair competition.

National dialogue and timelines

CUF’s manifesto pledges a wide-ranging national dialogue to review and improve the Warioba Draft. It promises to involve political parties, constitutional experts, civil society organisations, farmers, workers, youth groups and religious institutions in shaping the final text.

The party sets out an ambitious timeline: a new constitution should be enacted during the 2026/27 parliamentary year, paving the way for the 2028 local government elections and the 2030 General Election to be conducted under the new legal framework.

Importantly, CUF insists that the new constitution must clearly affirm the 1964 Union Agreement between Tanganyika and Zanzibar as the foundation of the United Republic of Tanzania. The party believes this would provide a clearer legal framework for the Union and potentially resolve long-standing tensions.

Repressive laws and international treaties

The party also vows to repeal laws it describes as repressive and inconsistent with democratic governance. It argues that many such laws undermine citizens’ rights and have been used to silence dissent.

In addition, CUF promises to sign and ratify key international treaties that Tanzania has long resisted. Among them is the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, which obliges signatory states to uphold multiparty democracy and conduct free and fair elections. The party also commits to ratifying the 1984 UN Convention against Torture, which Tanzania has yet to endorse.

“Through a people’s constitution, CUF’s Government of National Unity will create an environment that fully respects the rule of law, protects human rights, and ensures accountability at all levels of government,” the manifesto pledges.

Stakeholders weigh in

Legal experts and political commentators have offered mixed reactions. Lawyer David Shillatu welcomed CUF’s emphasis on the Warioba Draft, describing it as the most legitimate basis for reform since it reflected the people’s views.

He stressed, however, that for reforms to be meaningful, the new constitution must have enforcement mechanisms strong enough to hold the executive, legislature and judiciary accountable.

“We need a constitution with teeth,” he said. “Without that, we are simply going in circles.”

Bukoba-based political analyst Cyprian Mgema agreed that CUF’s pledges were appealing, but expressed scepticism about their feasibility under the current electoral system.

“The promises are attractive, but the real question is whether the electoral system allows CUF—or any opposition party—to capture state power,” he said. “Yes, we need a new constitution and the repeal of repressive laws, but can they break through the barriers?”

Lawyer Peter Mshikiliwa said CUF’s proposals carried hope, particularly in addressing long-running Union challenges and governance issues that the current constitution has failed to resolve.

But lawyer Stephen Mduma was more cautious. He argued that while the pledges were bold and timely, CUF lacked the political strength it once commanded as a major opposition force.

“It is a positive step for the party,” he said, “but I doubt these priorities reflect the current political reality. CUF no longer commands the kind of support it had in the past, and that may undermine its ability to sell its message to the electorate.”

Wider political implications

Observers note that CUF’s focus on constitutional reform could pressure other parties, including the ruling CCM, to clarify their positions on the matter during the campaign.

Public demand for reform has remained strong, particularly among youth and urban voters, who see a new constitution as essential to ensuring accountability and democratic freedoms.