Regulatory body happy with progress of regional crude oil pipeline project

Kagera. The Board of Directors of the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), saying construction is progressing in line with expectations.

Speaking during a visit to the project in Missenyi District, Kagera Region, EWURA Board Vice Chairman Ngosi Mwihava said the board was satisfied with the pace of implementation and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The visit formed part of inspections aimed at assessing progress of the cross-border infrastructure project linking Uganda and Tanzania.

Mr Mwihava said EWURA, which issued the construction licence for the pipeline on the Tanzanian side, was monitoring compliance with environmental protection measures, local employment commitments and other agreed conditions.

“EWURA will also be responsible for issuing operational licences once construction is completed. We considered it important to conduct this inspection while implementation is still ongoing,” he said.

He added that the progress achieved so far indicates oil transportation could begin within the planned timeframe.

Overall, the project has surpassed 70 percent completion, with construction continuing in several areas, including the Marine Terminal Tanks at Chongoleani in Tanga Region, where storage tank construction has been completed and testing is underway.

Construction of the offshore jetty at Chongoleani for crude oil exports is also continuing.

Mr Mwihava said the project continues to generate employment opportunities and economic activities for communities living along the pipeline route.

“We are pleased to see environmental matters being handled carefully. Communities surrounding the project are also benefiting through social projects and employment opportunities,” he said.

However, he urged contractors and companies involved in the project to continue complying with regulatory requirements, particularly on local participation.

He said the government expects more Tanzanians to benefit through employment, skills development and business opportunities linked to the project.

The EACOP project involves the construction of a 1,443-kilometre crude oil pipeline from Hoima in Uganda to Chongoleani in Tanga Region, with the larger section passing through Tanzania.