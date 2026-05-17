Ruvuma residents urged to tap Caritas economic programmes to fight poverty

Songea. Communities in Ruvuma Region have been urged to fully utilise economic empowerment opportunities provided by the charity of the Catholic Church to improve livelihoods and accelerate the fight against poverty.

The call was made on May 17, 2026 during the 50th anniversary celebrations of the confederation of Catholic humanitarian and development organisations, Caritas.

Executive Director of the non-governmental organisation Ruvuma Commercialisation and Diversification of Agriculture (Rucodia), Dr Joseph Mhagama, who was the guest of honour at the event held at Majimaji Stadium in Songea, commended the Catholic Church for its continued role in promoting community welfare through interventions in agriculture, education and health, noting that it had played a significant role in both spiritual and social development.

He said residents of Namtumbo, Mbinga and Songea districts have benefited from Caritas-coordinated programmes, including entrepreneurship training, microcredit facilities, improved agriculture education and modern livestock-keeping practices.

He said the initiatives had helped households increase incomes and improve overall living standards.

“I take this opportunity to commend our Catholic Church leaders for the tremendous work you are doing. You are protecting peace, advocating for stability and improving people’s lives. The Church has been building dispensaries, schools and classrooms, while also supporting agriculture services. Caritas should continue serving Tanzanians so they can free themselves from poverty,” he said.

A soybean farmer from Namtumbo District, Mr Zuberi Juma, said he previously faced low productivity and income challenges before joining Caritas-supported economic groups.

He said he has since expanded his farming activities and achieved greater financial independence.

Mbinga resident Singirada Matembo said Caritas support had strengthened community cohesion through savings and credit groups, enabling women and young people to start small businesses and improve their economic status.

Caritas Songea Archdiocese Director Jojina Mbawala said the organisation’s main objective is to support vulnerable communities to become self-reliant by providing knowledge and sustainable development opportunities.

She said Caritas will continue working with communities and development partners to ensure more people, particularly in rural areas, benefit from its programmes.