Rice, maize flour prices fall in Morogoro

Morogoro. Prices of rice and maize flour have started to decline in Morogoro Municipality following the onset of harvesting in Kilosa, Mvomero and Ifakara districts.

Premium rice from Ifakara, Kilosa and Mvomero is currently selling at between Sh1,800 and Sh2,500 per kilogramme, compared with Sh2,800 to Sh3,500 before the harvest season.

Maize flour is also retailing at Sh1,100 per kilogramme, down from Sh1,300 previously.

A trader in the Azimio area, Mr Joseph Mgabo, attributed the price decline to increased local supply following the harvest.

“Before the harvest season, much of the rice sold in Morogoro came from other regions, which increased transportation costs and pushed prices up. Now farmers in many parts of Morogoro have started harvesting, and I expect prices to fall even further,” he said.

Food vendor, Ms Fatuma Omary, said the lower prices had enabled her to increase food portions for customers while maintaining profitability.

“I have increased food portions and my customers are happy. Previously, I had to reduce portions because the prices of rice and maize flour were too high,” she said.

Residents welcomed the decline, saying it would help ease the cost of living since rice and maize flour are among the most widely consumed staple foods.

One resident, Mr Oswad Nyamoga, said the price reductions would bring relief to many households.