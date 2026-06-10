Rice, maize flour prices fall in Morogoro

A trader in the Azimio area, Mr Joseph Mgabo, attributed the price decline to increased local supply following the harvest.
“Before the harvest season, much of the rice sold in Morogoro came from other regions, which increased transportation costs and pushed prices up. Now farmers in many parts of Morogoro have started harvesting, and I expect prices to fall even further,” he said.
Food vendor, Ms Fatuma Omary, said the lower prices had enabled her to increase food portions for customers while maintaining profitability.
“I have increased food portions and my customers are happy. Previously, I had to reduce portions because the prices of rice and maize flour were too high,” she said.
Residents welcomed the decline, saying it would help ease the cost of living since rice and maize flour are among the most widely consumed staple foods.
One resident, Mr Oswad Nyamoga, said the price reductions would bring relief to many households.
“Rice and ugali are staple foods for most families. A reduction in their prices means lower household expenses and improved access to food,” he said.