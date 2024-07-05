Rights defenders urge government action against abductions

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) has called on the government to take decisive action against the rising incidents of abductions across the country.

THRDC national coordinator, Mr Onesmo Olengurumwa, highlighted the recent case of Mr. Edgar Mwakabela, alias Sativa, who went missing on June 23, 2024, and was later found in the Katavi Region.

Speaking on Friday, July 5, 2024, during the launch of the Situation Report on Human Rights Defenders and Civic Space in Tanzania 2023, Mr Olengurumwa noted that 20 abduction cases were reported last year, a decrease from the 86 cases involving 63 adults and 23 children reported in 2019.

"The government must identify all perpetrators and hold them accountable," he emphasized, pointing out that approximately 200 abduction cases have been documented nationwide since 2019.

"Now is the time to end this scourge, and President Samia Suluhu Hassan has the power to lead us out of this catastrophe," asserted Olengurumwa.

He expressed concern that while half of the abducted individuals were eventually found, the whereabouts of the others remain unknown, with some victims reluctant to speak out.

"There has been a noticeable lack of decisive action against these incidents," he remarked. "Despite their frequency over the years, we have yet to see firm measures taken."

Mr. Olengurumwa called on President Hassan to take strong actions against abductors, suggesting that such steps would serve as a deterrent to future incidents.

He emphasized the importance of establishing an independent oversight board where victims can seek justice for their cases.

"Victims cannot investigate themselves. Some have accused law enforcement and defense forces of being complicit in their ordeals," he stated.

"Without stringent measures against human rights violators, we risk perpetuating these incidents. A robust and independent oversight mechanism is crucial for ensuring justice, protection, and the promotion of human rights in Tanzania," he added.

Mr Olengurumwa stressed that such a board would provide a permanent solution, independent of short-term political leadership.

He highlighted that most victims are activists or social media critics and called for a comprehensive approach to addressing and preventing abductions, especially targeting vulnerable groups such as journalists and human rights defenders.

"To effectively tackle abduction incidents, we must start by addressing cases involving prominent figures, which will naturally reduce incidents involving lesser-known individuals," he explained.