Rural energy body seeks government intervention as Tanga residents stall power projects

Tanga. The Rural Energy Agency (REA) has asked the government to intervene following resistance by some residents in Tanga Region who are refusing to allow electricity infrastructure to pass through their land, a move that has delayed the implementation of rural electrification projects

REA said the challenge has affected several projects under implementation in the region, where some residents have declined to permit the installation of electricity poles and transmission lines without valid reasons, thereby denying many others access to power.

The agency’s Director General, Mr Hassan Saidy, raised the issue with Tanga Regional Commissioner, Dr Batilda Burian, during a ceremony to officially hand over two contractors tasked with implementing electricity distribution projects in 427 hamlets across the region.

Mr Saidy said REA has been educating residents on the importance of the projects, but resistance persists in some areas, prompting the agency to seek government intervention to protect the interests of the wider public.

“Some residents are refusing to allow their land to be used for electricity infrastructure. Surprisingly, some of those objecting do not even live close to the project areas. This results in many people missing out on electricity services on time,” he said.

He said that while REA will continue public awareness campaigns, it will seek support from regional and district leaders where challenges persist to ensure the projects are not stalled.

Mr Saidy also cited poor road infrastructure as another obstacle, particularly during the rainy season, when some areas become inaccessible due to damaged or washed-away bridges, affecting contractors’ ability to execute the projects.

“Our contractors are electrical technicians, not road engineers. There are areas that become completely inaccessible during the rains. We are asking the government to help us work with Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura) so that the projects can be completed on schedule,” he said.

He further warned against theft of electrical equipment, noting that such acts delay project completion and increase implementation costs. While the situation in Tanga has improved, he said theft of cables and transformers remains a challenge in some regions.

The REA director general also urged contractors to avoid using abusive or inappropriate language when dealing with communities, saying such behaviour damages the image of the government and its development projects.

Responding to the concerns, Acting Tanga Regional Commissioner and Tanga District Commissioner, Mr Dadi Kolimba, said the government is prepared to address all challenges hindering the projects.

He said residents will be educated on the importance of electricity projects, particularly those refusing to allow the use of their land, to ensure timely completion.

“I assure you that security will be handled professionally. Contractors should report to district commissioners upon arrival, and we will ensure project equipment is properly protected,” Mr Kolimba said.

He said that the government will issue directives to residents in project areas to ensure full cooperation for the sake of their own development.

The two electricity distribution projects in Tanga Region will be implemented by Giza Cable and Energy Services Limited. Giza Cable will supply electricity to 380 hamlets in Lushoto, Korogwe and Mkinga districts, while Energy Services Limited will serve 147 hamlets in Handeni, Muheza, Pangani and Kilindi districts.