Russia pledges deeper military cooperation with Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening defence cooperation with Tanzania, including military training, technology transfer and support for the modernisation of the national army.

Speaking at a reception to mark Russia’s Defender of the Fatherland Day, the Russian Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Andrey Avetisyan, said the long-standing national holiday symbolises pride in the country’s armed forces and honours generations who have defended national sovereignty and security.

He said 2026 has been declared the Year of Unity of the Peoples of Russia, reflecting what he described as the country’s historic cohesion across ethnic and religious lines, particularly during times of conflict.

According to the ambassador, Russia’s armed forces continue to uphold traditions of service and sacrifice, drawing strength from unity and a shared sense of responsibility for safeguarding national interests.

Quoting President Vladimir Putin, he said Russia pays its “deepest respect” to those who serve the Fatherland and honours those who have fallen in defence of the nation.

Expanding defence ties

Mr Avetisyan emphasised the decades-long relationship between Russia and Tanzania, recalling Moscow’s historical support during Tanzania’s struggle against colonial rule.

He said Russia stands ready to provide modern weapons systems, military technologies and specialised training to support the strengthening and modernisation of the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF).

He said that about 300 Tanzanian students are currently enrolled in Russian military academies and are expected to return home as highly trained specialists to enhance the country’s defence capabilities.

Military and technical cooperation, he noted, complements broader collaboration between the two countries in political, trade and economic spheres.

He also welcomed Tanzania’s open economic diplomacy under its national leadership and expressed optimism about further deepening bilateral relations.

New defence attaché introduced

During the event, the ambassador introduced the newly appointed defence attaché, Col Sekirko, who will support the implementation of military cooperation initiatives between the two nations.