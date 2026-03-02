Samia appoints Polepole’s successor, reshuffles envoys in major diplomatic changes

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has carried out a series of diplomatic postings, appointing Lieutenant General Mathew Mkingule as Tanzania’s ambassador to Cuba, succeeding Humphrey Polepole.

The changes were confirmed in a statement issued by Chief Secretary Moses Kusiluka and signed by the Director of Communications at State House, Bakari Machumu.

According to the statement, Lt Gen Mkingule takes up the Havana posting 209 days after Polepole was relieved of his ambassadorial duties on August 5 last year. The decision was said to have taken effect from July 16, 2025.

The development comes months after Polepole publicly announced his resignation, sharing a letter on his Instagram page dated July 13, 2025. In the letter, he cited disappointment with what he described as leadership lacking direction in upholding justice, peace and respect for people.

Polepole previously served in various capacities, including as a nominated Member of Parliament, District Commissioner and Secretary for Ideology, Propaganda and Training for the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM). He was also a member of the Constitutional Review Committee.

In the wider reshuffle, Ambassador Togolani Mavura has been appointed Tanzania’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, moving from his previous posting in South Korea.

Ambassador Cyprian Luhemeja has been named Tanzania’s representative to Zambia, replacing Lt Gen Mkingule, while Ambassador Salim Othman Hamad will serve as envoy to Comoros, taking over from Ambassador Saidi Yakubu.

Ambassador Maulidah Bwanakheri Hassan has been appointed ambassador to Oman, succeeding Ambassador Fatma Mohammed Rajab.

Ambassador Suleiman Suleiman has been posted to China, replacing Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar, while Ambassador Swahiba Mndeme will represent Tanzania in Sweden, taking over from Mobhare Matinyi.

Matinyi has been relieved of his posting in Sweden after serving for 342 days since his appointment on March 25, 2025. Before his ambassadorial role, he served as Chief Government Spokesperson.