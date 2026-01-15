Samia breaks silence on internet shutdown, assures diplomats of safety

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has assured the diplomatic community and other foreign nationals living in Tanzania of their safety as she expressed sympathy over the nationwide internet restrictions imposed during last year’s elections.

The President acknowledged challenges linked to violence that occurred on and after Election Day, insisting, however, that the country’s response was necessary to maintain constitutional order and ensure the safety of all citizens.

“To our partners in the diplomatic community and foreigners residing here in Tanzania, I express my sincere sympathy for the uncertainty, service restrictions, and internet shutdown you experienced,” she said.

“I assure you that we will remain vigilant to ensure your safety and prevent any recurrence of such experiences,” she added, stressing that stability lies at the heart of diplomacy.

She was speaking on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at Chamwino State House in Dodoma during the official opening of the year with ambassadors, high commissioners and representatives of international organisations in Tanzania.

According to her, despite notable achievements in managing the country’s democratic process, democracy remains a journey of growth, as every political system carries grievances.

However, she said, to promote national healing, her government had undertaken a number of measures, including the establishment of the Ministry of Youth in the President’s Office to institutionalise the visibility and participation of the next generation.

“I also constituted an independent commission of inquiry in line with our Constitution and pledged to establish a truth and reconciliation commission as part of our new Constitution process,” she added.

On the economy, President Hassan told diplomats that Tanzania remains among Africa’s fastest-growing economies, posting nearly six percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, while inflation has been contained at 3.3 percent.

She added that the national debt remains sustainable.

President Hassan also used the platform to outline aspects of the country’s 2026 economic diplomacy, noting that Tanzania is focusing, among other areas, on health diplomacy and transitioning from reliance on aid towards strategic health investment.

“As a core pillar of our 2026 foreign policy, our vision for a trillion-dollar economy is inseparable from our role in establishing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through resilient health infrastructure,” she said.

She invited the diplomatic community to move beyond traditional assistance and instead engage in medical diplomacy to support Tanzania’s ambition to become a regional hub for specialised healthcare.

According to her, the government plans to leverage the strong reputation of institutions such as the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute to attract medical and sustainable tourism.

“Simultaneously, I call for facilitation of technology transfer to support our newly launched Pharmaceutical Investment Acceleration Programme, which includes a ‘Green Lane’ fast-track approval system to attract investors and speed up licensing, regulation and other approvals,” she said.

The President also welcomed investors to establish local manufacturing plants to significantly reduce reliance on imported essential medicines.

On political space, President Hassan told envoys that in 2026, Tanzania’s voice would be raised to offer solutions, with concerted efforts to resolve challenges.

“We will be guided by our traditional tenets of promoting peace and stability, good neighbourliness, adherence to non-alignment, non-interference in internal affairs, upholding human rights, including the right to development, and advancing regionalism and multilateralism,” she said.

She added that Tanzania will not take sides in a divided world but will instead seek to build bridges that bring nations together.

“Our commitment is towards a world governed by law, not by force,” she stressed.

Earlier, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, said regrettable events following the October 29 elections affected Tanzania’s global image, placing foreign policy under unprecedented strain since independence.

However, he said the government took bold steps to address the situation, sending a clear message that Tanzania would emerge stronger, united during healing, and cohesive in recovery.