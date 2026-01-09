Samia urges investment in tourist hotels

Unguja. The President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has urged increased investment in tourist hotels to stimulate tourism, expand revenue sources, and create employment.

President Samia made the remarks today, January 9, 2026, while inaugurating the Jaz Elite Aurora Hotel in South Unguja Region, as part of activities leading up to the celebrations marking the 62nd anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution.

Addressing hundreds of attendees at the inauguration, she said the tourism sector has become a key pillar in driving the economy and bringing about major transformations.

“Investment in this sector is very important because it contributes to change and to the growth of the national economy as well as individual livelihoods,” said President Samia.

She said both governments continue to put in place an investor-friendly environment to attract more investors from within and outside the country.

She noted that over the past five years, the tourism sector has employed more than 2.5 million Tanzanians.

According to President Samia, the number of tourists visiting the country has continued to rise, reaching five million last year compared to one million tourists in 2020, while revenue increased to Sh4.2 billion.

She also said the number of tour guides has increased from more than 5,000 to over 7,000.

Speaking specifically about Zanzibar, she said the number of tourists in 2024 rose from more than 743,000 to 816,000.

She added that Zanzibar previously had about 400 hotels, and with those currently under construction, the islands will have even more hotels to further develop tourism.

According to the President, after the country reopened and following deliberate efforts, tourism has grown at a rapid pace.

She emphasized that although investment is growing, it must go hand in hand with the conservation of the marine environment and beaches in order to continue attracting more investors.

She also said that in operating these hotels, investors should be encouraged to use locally produced goods so as to give local producers opportunities to sell their products and increase their incomes.

“If we do this, we will reduce the amount of money spent on importing fruits and other products from abroad for our hotels,” said President Samia.

She directed the relevant ministries to ensure proper oversight so that citizens benefit from the construction of hotels on the islands by gaining employment in those facilities

She used the occasion to urge citizens to continue safeguarding peace and stability, noting that without them, development would not be possible.

“Those who want to disrupt the peace of our country, I urge you to stop immediately. Our development depends on safety. Let us protect our peace. Differences of opinion will always exist, but let us safeguard our peace,” she said.

Earlier, Zanzibar’s Minister for Labour and Investment, Shariff Ali Shariff, said among the achievements recorded is the increase in strategic projects, including internationally branded hotels, which have enhanced competition, service quality, and Zanzibar’s standing in the global tourism market.

He said the investments have significantly contributed to increased government revenue, a stronger contribution from the private sector, and expanded employment opportunities for Zanzibar residents, particularly youths and women.

“There have been major achievements in facilitating investment in the country, strengthening infrastructure such as roads, electricity, and communications, and increasing investor confidence due to the presence of peace and strong leadership,” said Shariff.

He added that these measures have continued to attract both local and foreign investors, making Zanzibar a hub for investment in the East African region.

He congratulated the investors for continuing to invest in various sectors on the islands.

According to Shariff, existing laws and policies continue to encourage investors to invest heavily in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA), Saleh Saad Mohamed, said the hotel cost US$35 million.

Saad said that from 2020 to date, ZIPA has registered 528 projects worth US$6.9 billion, with the potential to create 25,000 jobs.

He added that South Unguja Region alone has registered 240 projects, attributing this to strong leadership focused on bringing about change.