Hopes on $50 million fund as Tanzania startups lag behind Africa peers

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s startup ecosystem is once again under scrutiny after new continental data showed the country continues to lag behind Africa’s leading innovation markets, even as stakeholders place fresh hopes on a proposed $50 million Tanzania Venture Capital Fund (TVCF) structured under a Fund of Funds model.

New figures released by Africa: The Big Deal show African startups raised $600 million during the first quarter of 2026, up from $470 million recorded during the same period last year, marking a 27 percent increase in funding across the continent.

However, Tanzania remains largely absent from Africa’s biggest startup investment flows, with Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Egypt continuing to dominate venture capital activity.

The latest funding trends come despite Tanzania briefly emerging as one of Africa’s fastest-rising startup markets in the third quarter of 2024, when local startups raised $43 million and entered the continent’s top four funding destinations.

Industry players now believe the proposed TVCF could help reverse Tanzania’s poor investment record if designed to attract international capital while strengthening local fund managers and startup pipelines.

Stakeholders in Tanzania’s venture capital ecosystem have increasingly argued that the country needs a financing structure capable of mobilising larger pools of private capital while building long-term institutional capacity for local fund managers and startups.

Chief Executive Officer of the Tanzania Startup Association (TSA), Zahoro Muhaji, said the next phase would focus on ensuring the fund’s structure reflects practical market realities and delivers sustainable long-term impact.

“TSA will coordinate efforts with government partners to move the conversation towards implementation. Now that the Ministry of Finance has direct practitioners' evidence, the priority is ensuring that the design and structure of the fund reflect practical needs with long-term sustainable impact,” he said.

Director of Market Development at CMSA, Alfred Mkombo, said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to deepen Tanzania’s alternative financing landscape.

“This project is a result of the recognition of the government on the role that innovative ventures play in terms of their contribution to our economic growth,” he said.

According to TSA, Tanzania faces a major financing challenge, with an estimated 3.5 million startups and micro, small and medium enterprises experiencing funding gaps ranging from $50,000 to $1 million each.

Despite that demand, only about $310 million in venture capital and private equity has been deployed into Tanzanian businesses since 2019, representing less than one percent of Africa’s total startup investment flows over the period.

Managing Partner at African Renaissance Ventures, Magdi Amin, warned that a single-fund structure risked limiting long-term ecosystem growth, arguing that the broader objective should be developing a sustainable investment market rather than creating a short-term financing vehicle.

“The question is whether you want to build a market or run a one-time experiment,” he said.

Senior Financial Sector Specialist at the World Bank, Aun Rahman, said international experience shows Fund of Funds structures often produce stronger long-term ecosystem development outcomes.

“Compared to a direct fund which has a faster initiation, a fund of funds programme will take a bit more time, but over a five to seven year period you start seeing more impactful market development results,” he said.

Managing Partner at Warioba Ventures, Martin Warioba, said the structure could also help Tanzania build a local investment management industry that currently remains underdeveloped.

“A fund of funds approach can anchor multiple funds of different investment thesis, attract more international LPs by crowding them in, diversify the risk across different fund managers, and grow your local GP base,” he said.

According to practitioners, deploying the planned $50 million through a Fund of Funds structure could help mobilise about $180 million in combined assets under management.

The discussions come at a time when African startup funding patterns are shifting significantly.

According to Africa: The Big Deal, the growth in total funding during the first quarter of 2026 was driven largely by debt financing, which rose sharply from $50 million to $305 million.

Equity funding, however, fell from $400 million to $290 million over the same period.

At the same time, the total number of deals across Africa dropped from 140 to 92, representing a 34 percent decline, although larger deals above $10 million increased from 14 to 18.

Concerns were also raised over the limited number of investment-ready startups in Tanzania.

Representing the Tanzania Innovation Hub Network, Kiko Kiwanga warned that weak startup pipelines could undermine the effectiveness of the proposed fund.