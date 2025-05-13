Samia outlines five principles to honour Msuya’s legacy

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has outlined five enduring principles that she said should guide Tanzanians in honouring the legacy of former Prime Minister and First Vice President Cleopa Msuya particularly the duty of leaders to initiate and oversee development projects that serve the public good.

President Hassan made the remarks on Tuesday, 13 May 2025, during the burial service of the late Msuya at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT), Usangi Kivindu Parish, in Mwanga District, Kilimanjaro Region.

Speaking at the service, which was broadcast live, President Hassan said the foremost lesson from Msuya’s life was his unwavering commitment to development.

“In his contribution to the National Development Vision 2050 team, Mzee Msuya emphasised that government leaders must launch and supervise projects that genuinely benefit citizens,” she said.

She noted that he remained steadfast in his convictions, unswayed by external pressures or prevailing trends.

The second principle, she said, was patriotism, integrity, and trustworthiness traits Msuya exemplified through his close oversight of national resources to ensure efficiency and impact.

Thirdly, the late statesman valued expertise. President Hassan said he respected professional advice and believed in engaging skilled experts to guide him in making difficult decisions.

The fourth principle was his embrace of change, with President Hassan saying the late Msuya welcomed new ideas and worked diligently often in collaboration with local and international experts—to implement necessary reforms.

“One of his lasting contributions to the writers of the next 25-year vision was his call for experts who can evaluate ongoing challenges and develop realistic, forward-looking strategies tailored to the country’s economic, political, and social context,” she said.

Finally, President Hassan highlighted tolerance as the fifth guiding value.

“We have continuously emphasised this principle, just as the retired President (Jakaya Kikwete) did in his speech,” she said.

Apart from President Hassan, other leaders who attended the service included the President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi; Vice President, Dr Philip Mpango; and Zanzibar’s Second Vice President, Hemed Suleiman Abdulla.

Also present were the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson; CCM Secretary General, Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi; various government ministers; and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Camillus Wambura. Religious leaders, including bishops, were also in attendance.

Former President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, former First Vice President and Prime Minister John Malecela, and former Prime Minister Frederick Sumaye also attended the funeral.

The Head of ELCT, Dr Alex Malasusa, presided over the service for the late Msuya, who passed away on Wednesday, 7 May 2025, after serving the country as its first Vice President and as a retired Prime Minister.

Born in 1931 in Chomvu Village, Usangi, Mwanga District in Kilimanjaro Region, Msuya succumbed to heart disease while receiving treatment at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

He is expected to be laid to rest today, Tuesday, 13 May 2025, at the family cemetery at his home.