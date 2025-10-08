Samia promises 'total transformation' for Mwanza, asks for fresh mandate to finish journey

Mwanza. CCM presidential candidate, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has pledged to transform the lives of Mwanza residents by focusing on improving water supply, boosting the economy, creating reliable markets for farmers and fishers, and strengthening social services in health and education.

Speaking at three different rallies in Nyamagana, Misungwi and Sengerema districts on October 7, 2025, President Hassan urged Mwanza residents to vote for CCM so that her government can continue building on the achievements of the past five years.

“Our record speaks for itself. In education, in health, in infrastructure, and in water supply, we have delivered results. What we are asking for is your mandate to finish the journey we have started,” she told thousands of cheering supporters at Tabasamu grounds in Sengerema.

In her first stop at Buhongwa Ward, Nyamagana District, the candidate assured residents that her government will end water shortages by completing the construction of three large water tanks in Buhongwa, Fumagila and Nyamazobe.

“Once these tanks are completed, water will flow 24 hours a day throughout the year. Our children, our mothers, and our businesses will no longer suffer because of water shortages,” she said.

She reminded the people that the Butimba water project worth Sh71.7 billion has already brought clean and safe water to over 450,000 residents in Nyamagana. Additional projects worth Sh462 billion are also nearing completion.

The President praised the efforts of the Water Minister, Jumaa Aweso, who she described as “a son of Mwanza working tirelessly for his people.”

Apart from water, she noted that her government has improved the Nyamagana District Hospital, built four health centres, six secondary schools, eight primary schools, and upgraded Buhongwa Primary School to accommodate pupils with special needs.

In Misungwi District, Samia focused on strengthening economic opportunities, especially in fishing and trade.

She promised to expand fish cage farming on Lake Victoria to provide more jobs for young people.

“Over the past five years, we have already set up 400 cages at Kigongo landing site. With your support, we will add more cages so that young people earn a living and supply industries with raw materials,” she said.

To protect women and men who depend on the lake, she pledged to continue constructing protective barriers against crocodiles.

“Many of our women fishers are exposed to danger. These barriers will keep them safe while they work to feed their families,” she said.

She also responded to requests for a modern fish market, saying: “The former Kigongo Ferry terminal can be used temporarily. But my government will build a modern market with cold storage facilities to serve fishers and traders.”

The candidate further promised a central market in Misungwi, a new bus terminal for minibuses and long-distance buses, and stronger support for road projects under TARURA.

On infrastructure, she reminded residents of the completed Kigongo–Busisi Bridge, which now allows travellers to cross the lake in minutes instead of waiting hours for ferries.

She also pointed to the ongoing Standard Gauge Railway and MV Mwanza ship project as signs of CCM’s commitment to modern transport.

In her final rally at Sengerema District, Samia pledged to strengthen markets for agricultural and fishing products while improving transport and logistics.

“Our farmers and fishers must get good markets for their hard work. We will connect them to industries and improve roads so that their products reach markets on time,” she said.

She also promised to continue investing in schools, hospitals and water projects across Mwanza to improve people’s lives. “CCM’s priority is social services. We will continue to strengthen health, education, and water supply while expanding opportunities for business and trade,” she said.

President Hassan urged residents to protect Tanzania’s good name internationally.

“There are those who only seek to discredit our nation even when Tanzania is respected across the globe. Let us part ways with them, because they are not with us,” she declared.

Throughout her campaign stops, Samia reminded the people of Mwanza that CCM has a long history of keeping promises and delivering development.

“From bridges to ships, from hospitals to schools, from water projects to modern markets, this is what we have achieved together. I ask you to give us another five years so that we can complete what we started and take Mwanza to greater heights,” she said, as the crowds waved green and yellow party flags.

Her message across Nyamagana, Misungwi and Sengerema was simple: continuity, growth, and unity under CCM.

Earlier, while in Sengerema, the Minister for Water, Jumaa Aweso, said that in the past women used to suffer due to poor access to water services, but one of the directives he was given by President Hassan was to ensure that water services are expanded.

He said that in the past, large sums of money allocated for water projects were being misused, with little to show for it.

However, at present, the water challenge has continued to ease.

“Out of the 12,318 villages across the country, 10,579 already have access to water services, and various projects are still ongoing. By the year 2030, no citizen will be without access to water,” he said.

The parliamentary candidate for Buchosa constituency, Erick Shigongo, asked the presidential candidate, should she win, to ensure that a tarmac road is built from Sengerema to Nyehunge, which has been a major challenge for the people in that area.

He appealed to citizens to vote for Samia, pointing out that when she assumed office, the economy was growing at only 2.5 percent, but it has now risen to 5.5 percent, showing that Tanzania’s economy is continuing to grow.