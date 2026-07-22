Abused children’s evidence keeps Tanzania man behind bars for life

Arusha. Abdul Suleiman’s efforts to escape a life sentence have hit a brick wall after the High Court Sub-registry in Bukoba was satisfied that testimony from four children claiming to have been raped and sodomised by him was credible and proved the charges facing him, thus dismissing his appeal.

In the judgment delivered on July 3, 2026, by Justice Lilian Itemba, she stated that after re-examining the record, witnesses' testimony, exhibits, and arguments from both sides, the Court was satisfied that the prosecution proved four counts of rape and two counts of sodomy against the children beyond reasonable doubt.

The Bukoba District Court sentenced Mr Suleiman to life imprisonment after being convicted of six counts, including four of rape and two of sodomy against four female children aged between seven and nine.

The offences allegedly occurred at different times between April and July 2024 in the Kashai area, Bukoba Municipality, Kagera Region.

Victims of these incidents were identified by pseudonyms with their ages in brackets as S.A (9), L.J (7), G.P (7), and G.G (9), where Mr Suleiman was charged with raping all four and sodomising two of them, namely S.A and G.G.

Prosecution evidence

Prosecution evidence showed that the children lived in the same area as the appellant and knew him as ‘Mzee Abdul’, where during the trial at the District Court, the state presented 11 witnesses and five exhibits.

In that case, S.A claimed she was raped and sodomised several times by Mr Suleiman, who enticed her by giving her money and performing those acts on her whilst returning from school and near an unfinished building.

L.J also claimed she was subjected to the act once in a school toilet, where she was given Sh200 to buy sweets and did not scream because she was threatened.

On her part, G.P claimed that when raped, she was with S.A returning from school, where Mr Suleiman raped both in an unfinished building, stating she was the first to be subjected to the act and waited for S.A, who also witnessed her being raped through a window.

The fourth victim, G.G, claimed Mr Suleiman raped and sodomised her, and the second time she met him whilst carrying a fish basin, he called her and took her into an unfinished house, subjecting her to those brutal acts.

G.G claimed that after committing the act, Mr Suleiman told her he would go to her home pretending to sell fish, but would pretend he lost his money and then give her money so she would not tell anyone about the incident.

Apart from the children's testimony, the Court also received medical evidence supporting claims of these acts, where parents and guardians of the children also testified regarding ages and how some incidents came to light, including unusual signs noticed in the children.

Appeal

Dissatisfied with the judgment, Mr Suleiman appealed to the High Court on five grounds, including claims that the court failed to properly consider and analyse his defence and that there were contradictions in the prosecution’s evidence.

He also challenged how he was identified by the children, claiming identification evidence was unreliable and that the prosecution failed to prove offences beyond reasonable doubt.

However, the State opposed the appeal and requested its dismissal, emphasising that the children's testimony was credible and supported by medical evidence.

Court decision

In her ruling, Justice Itemba stated the Court found the testimony from the allegedly victimised children was credible, as each described the appellant with similar features, including wearing a skullcap, boots, and having missing teeth.

The Court stated that each child described in her own way how she met Mr Suleiman and how incidents occurred, removing any possibility of the children fabricating or colluding to give false evidence against him.

Regarding the issue of unmentioned exact dates of incidents, the Justice stated that the matter did not prejudice the prosecution's case because the victims were young children aged seven to nine, who cannot remember exact dates of past incidents.

The Court also rejected Mr Suleiman’s grounds regarding witness evidence contradictions, stating minor differences concerning locations or surrounding environments did not affect the core case, as evidence showed incidents occurred in different locations such as a school toilet and an unfinished house.

Furthermore, the Court accepted explanations that the children delayed reporting due to threats issued by Mr Suleiman.