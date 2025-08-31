Samia’s Extended Scholarship sends first 50 Tanzanian students to world class universities

Dar es Salaam. Fifty Tanzanian students are set to embark on a life-changing journey after securing full scholarships to study at some of the world’s most prestigious universities under the newly launched Samia Extended Scholarship Programme.

The initiative, unveiled on July 8, 2025, aims to nurture a new generation of experts in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Interdisciplinary Sciences—fields seen as pivotal to solving some of Tanzania’s pressing socio-economic challenges.

The first batch of beneficiaries was drawn from 96 highly qualified candidates who applied for the scheme.

The scholarship covers tuition fees, living allowances, health insurance, air tickets, and registration costs for the duration of their studies.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on August 31, 2025 the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Carolyne Nombo, said the selection process was rigorous and conducted in collaboration with three key institutions: the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA), the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST), and the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH).

“Out of the 100 top-performing A-Level graduates identified in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics combinations, 96 applied. After careful assessment, 50 students were selected based on their exceptional performance in Mathematics and Physics,” said Prof Nombo.

The chosen students will first undergo a ten-month intensive knowledge camp at NM-AIST in Arusha starting on September 15, 2025. During this period, they will receive training in computer applications, programming, systems analysis, and university admission preparation.

The camp will also equip them with leadership skills, language proficiency, patriotism, and cultural orientation for the countries they will study in.

“In addition to these skills, the graduates will sit for internationally recognised examinations, which will give them an added advantage in their academic and professional pursuits,” added Prof Nombo.

For those who were not selected, she explained, opportunities remain available through the Samia Scholarship for studies within local universities.

“Ninety-one out of the 96 applicants had also applied for admission in Tanzanian universities, meaning they will not miss out on higher education opportunities.”

The introduction of the Samia Extended Scholarship comes at a time when Tanzania has been intensifying efforts to improve teaching and learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Over the years, the government has invested in constructing science laboratories, training science teachers, and encouraging girls’ participation in STEM fields.

According to Prof Nombo, “In today’s world, knowledge in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Interdisciplinary Sciences is a central tool for addressing development challenges across different sectors. This programme is therefore a strategic investment for our nation.”

Echoing her remarks, the Director General for COSTECH, Dr Amos Nungu, noted that the scholarship seeks to position Tanzania as a hub of global expertise in critical technology fields.

“This initiative will help the country build a cadre of internationally recognised professionals in Data Science, AI, and interdisciplinary studies. At the same time, we are making deliberate efforts to ensure girls increasingly benefit from opportunities in science and technology,” said Dr Nungu.

He highlighted several ongoing efforts to bridge the gender gap in STEM, including encouraging girls to take up science subjects, building more girls’ schools, and improving the overall learning environment, especially in science and technology.

Why it matters

For Tanzania, the stakes are high. The country’s ambition to industrialise and transition into a knowledge-based economy depends heavily on a skilled workforce that can drive innovation. Data Science and AI are already reshaping global industries—from agriculture and health to education and finance.

Analysts argue that by investing in young Tanzanians with global exposure, the nation is laying the groundwork for sustainable development.

Graduates returning with advanced knowledge in technology are expected to contribute to policy, research, and innovation in line with Tanzania’s Vision 2050.

Education experts say the Samia Extended Scholarship also signals a shift in how the country views talent development. Instead of solely focusing on numbers, the programme prioritises excellence and global competitiveness.

“Countries that thrive in the 21st century are those that harness the power of science and technology. For Tanzania, this is a step in the right direction,” said one education analyst, Mr Abdul Ntobi.