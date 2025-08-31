Samia pledges to turn Dodoma into modern political, economic hub

Dodoma. CCM presidential candidate Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday unveiled a comprehensive vision to elevate Dodoma into a modern political and economic hub, pledging transformative investments in infrastructure, industry, healthcare and social services.

Speaking before thousands of supporters during her campaign rally in Dodoma, President Hassan said the next five years would mark the consolidation of Dodoma as Tanzania’s fully-fledged capital.

“Dodoma became the seat of government when ministries and national institutions moved here. Every major decision is now made here. What we must do is provide this capital with infrastructure, services and opportunities that reflect its new status,” she said.

The President noted that more than Sh9 trillion has already been invested in flagship projects covering health, energy, transport, and water. She said industrialisation and job creation remain at the centre of her plan, announcing the establishment of industrial clusters to process local produce such as sunflower, grapes, and horticulture into edible oils, wine, and agro-industrial exports. According to her, these initiatives will create thousands of jobs for young people and provide farmers with reliable markets.

“We must strengthen our ability to add value to what we produce. This will generate employment, attract investors, and reinforce Dodoma’s role in our national development priorities,” she stressed.

Healthcare and education also featured prominently in her address. She cited new modern hospitals, each equipped with advanced diagnostic services, as evidence of the government’s determination to ensure high-quality services in every district. Alongside these, she said investment in schools, land administration, and housing has accelerated, with more surveyed plots allocated to businesses, industries, and individuals.

On water, President Hassan reassured residents that the ongoing flagship project to pump water from Lake Victoria would permanently address shortages in Dodoma. On energy, she highlighted the near completion of the 400-kilovolt Chalinze–Dodoma transmission line, which is expected to deliver stable and abundant electricity to industries and households.

“Dodoma is growing rapidly. Families, businesses, and industries need reliable water and electricity. We are not only fixing current shortages but preparing this city for the future.”

President Hassan added that the Standard Gauge Railway and improved roads have already enhanced mobility and trade, positioning Dodoma firmly at the centre of Tanzania’s transport map.

Looking ahead, she promised that Dodoma will be ready to shine when Tanzania co-hosts the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027. She pledged to upgrade Msalato Grounds into an international-standard stadium capable of hosting global audiences and football fans.

Earlier in Kondoa, the CCM candidate promised to establish modern large-scale farms in Pahi, supported by irrigation schemes to enable year-round cultivation and job creation. She also pledged to build the Bukuli Bridge, upgrade rural roads, and construct a large market in Bukuli to expand trade opportunities for farmers.

She assured Kondoa residents that water scarcity would be eliminated in the next five years, noting that her government had already increased clean water access in the district from 0.2 percent to 89 percent within four years.

CCM’s Kondoa Rural parliamentary candidate Ashatu Kijaji reinforced her message, highlighting achievements in water, healthcare, and electricity. He urged residents to support the President and all CCM candidates so they can complete ongoing projects.

Dr Bashiru Ally rallies support in Kondoa

During a campaign meeting in Kondoa Urban, former CCM secretary-general Bashiru Ally greeted residents, describing Kondoa as his home. He urged voters to support Dr Kijaji and follow President Hassan’s directives to secure votes for the party.

He praised President Hassan for fostering unity within CCM and across the nation.