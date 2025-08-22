Deadline nears for 2025/26 HESLB loans, Samia Scholarship

Dar es Salaam. The Higher Education Students’ Loans Board (HESLB) has reminded applicants for loans and the Samia Scholarship that the window for the 2025/2026 academic year closes on 31 August 2025, with no possibility of extension.

The board announced on Thursday, August 22, 2025, urging eligible students to complete their applications well before the deadline.

HESLB Chief Executive Officer, Dr Bill Kiwia, told journalists on August 11, 2025, that the application period, which opened on June 15, 2025, will end as scheduled.

“Only nine days remain, so eligible students are advised to submit their applications early to avoid last-minute congestion,” reads part of the HESLB statement.