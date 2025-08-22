Deadline nears for 2025/26 HESLB loans, Samia Scholarship


By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

What you need to know:

  • The board announced on Thursday, August 22, 2025, urging eligible students to complete their applications well before the deadline.

Dar es Salaam. The Higher Education Students’ Loans Board (HESLB) has reminded applicants for loans and the Samia Scholarship that the window for the 2025/2026 academic year closes on 31 August 2025, with no possibility of extension.

The board announced on Thursday, August 22, 2025, urging eligible students to complete their applications well before the deadline.

HESLB Chief Executive Officer, Dr Bill Kiwia, told journalists on August 11, 2025, that the application period, which opened on June 15, 2025, will end as scheduled.

Related

“Only nine days remain, so eligible students are advised to submit their applications early to avoid last-minute congestion,” reads part of the HESLB statement.

Students requiring assistance are encouraged to visit the official HESLB website: www.heslb.go.tz

Latest

  1. Universities step in to bridge Tanzania’s digital divide in schools

  2. TASAF spends Sh68.6 billion to lift poor households in Mbeya

  3. OMO: Zanzibaris yawning for change, refute ‘CCM project’ jibe

  4. CCM pledges major infrastructure overhaul for Zanzibar in manifesto

  5. Peace or resources?: The real question behind external actors’ role in eastern DRC

  6. Nida, INEC refute Polepole claims of linkage to electoral system

In the headlines

View All