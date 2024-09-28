Samia speaks on Mtwara-Ruvuma railway project

Songea. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced that her government is actively seeking funding for the Mtwara-Ruvuma Railway project following the completion of its feasibility study.

This initiative aims to enhance the Mtwara Corridor, connecting Tanzania with Malawi and Mozambique, and support the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Speaking on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at the Majimaji Memorial Stadium when concluding her tour of Ruvuma Region, President Hassan emphasized the importance of developing not only the railway but also infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and the Songea Airport.

The railway is expected to link the Liganga and Mchuchuma coal mines to Mbamba Bay, aligning with the government’s long-term goal of advancing trade with neighbouring countries.

“For a long time, we have aimed to develop the Mtwara Corridor to boost our trade,” she said.

The President noted that while initial funding has been secured and the feasibility study completed, the project’s pace may be slow as they seek additional funding and a contractor to implement it.

In addition, she acknowledged the need for significant upgrades to the Songea-Njombe-Makambako highway, directing the ministry of Works to begin improvements.

She also mentioned that the construction of the Songea bypass road is in its final stages. To enhance communication in the region, she said the government is constructing 26 towers in 23 wards through the Universal Communications Service Access Fund (UCSAF).

“Reliable communication will open up opportunities for citizens to access crucial market information,” she said, highlighting the project’s role in empowering communities.

Further, the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) plans to establish an FM broadcasting station in Tunduru District to improve radio access alongside existing stations in Songea, Mbamba Bay, and Mbinga.

Addressing environmental concerns, President Hassan pointed out that the region had lost approximately 104,000 hectares of forest between 2021 and 2023, representing an 11 percent increase in forest loss.

This degradation, she said, is particularly evident in the Luegu and Mpitu River basins due to illegal logging and agricultural expansion.

She called on the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) and district officers to conduct regular inspections of mineral and coal mines to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

In the agriculture sector, President Hassan advocated for the warehouse receipt and online trading systems through the Tanzania Mercantile Exchange (TMX) to benefit farmers.

She stated that these systems would not only provide better pricing, but also would improve record-keeping and trade balance with other countries.

To enhance the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) as a major buyer of cereals, the government has decided to transition payment responsibilities for farmers from Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Societies (Amcos) to cooperative societies via a Central Payment System.

She also directed the minister for Agriculture to assist Tunduru farmers in establishing their own cashew processing plant, similar to that of the Tandahimba and Newala Cooperative Union (Tanecu).

Lastly, she urged the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to deploy more drones to mitigate the impact of elephants invading farms and damaging crops.

Welcoming President Hassan, the minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mohamed Mchengerwa, reported that his office had received over Sh6 trillion in funding over the past three years, benefiting various sectors including education and health.

He noted a significant budget increase for the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura) from Sh654 billion to Sh1.59 trillion.