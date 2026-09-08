Satco bus driver dies in Dodoma crash

Dodoma. One person has died, and three others injured after a Satco passenger bus collided with a lorry in Msembeta Village, on the outskirts of Dodoma, early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on September 8, 2026, involving a Satco bus travelling from Bukoba to Dodoma and a Triple S company lorry heading from Dar es Salaam to Mpanda.

Dodoma Regional Police Commander Gallus Hyera said the deceased has been identified as Juma Mohamed, 40, a resident of Dodoma.

Commander Hyera said the bus hit the truck on its side before veering off the road and crashing into a tree, resulting in the death of the bus driver.

The injured passengers were identified as Sostenes Sengo, 65, Marco Makenzi, 48, and a police officer based in Kahama, Korombia Ngonyani.

The three injured individuals are receiving treatment at the Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital, where the body of the deceased is also being preserved.

The regional police chief said preliminary investigations indicated that drivers’ failure to exercise sufficient caution and properly control the vehicle contributed to the crash.

He urged motorists and other road users to exercise greater caution, observe road safety regulations, and remain considerate of other road users to prevent deaths, injuries, and property damage.